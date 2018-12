Gigi Hadid Transforms Into Debbie Harry, Queen of Punk

When the photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott proposed transforming W cover star Gigi Hadid into the eternally cool rock star Debbie Harry , circa 1975, the supermodel did her homework. "I've always studied how models made pictures," said Gigi, who had been staring intently at a mood board covered with photos of Harry from Blondie 's heyday. "It’s always been important to me to make a picture better. I can look at a shot and see where I fit into it, what I can add to the picture. I don’t want to be just another person on the page.” She paused. “I want people to see the new picture with me and one day remember it the way we remember these pictures of Debbie Harry.” So then: Iconic? “Iconic!” Gigi said. “What else is there?”