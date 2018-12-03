The Holiday Issue

Gigi Hadid Transforms Into Debbie Harry, Queen of Punk

When the photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott proposed transforming W cover star Gigi Hadid into the eternally cool rock star Debbie Harry, circa 1975, the supermodel did her homework. "I've always studied how models made pictures," said Gigi, who had been staring intently at a mood board covered with photos of Harry from Blondie's heyday. "It’s always been important to me to make a picture better. I can look at a shot and see where I fit into it, what I can add to the picture. I don’t want to be just another person on the page.” She paused. “I want people to see the new picture with me and one day remember it the way we remember these pictures of Debbie Harry.” So then: Iconic? “Iconic!” Gigi said. “What else is there?”
Gigi Hadid wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello bodysuit; Wolford tights. Beauty: Maybelline New York SuperStay Multi Use Foundation Stick, City Mini Eyeshadow Palette in Concrete Runway, Eyestudio Master Precise All Day Liquid Eyeliner in Black, Snapscara in Pitch Black, SuperStay Matte Ink City Edition Liquid Lipstick in Self-Starter.
Photograph by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott; Styled by Carlos Nazario.
Gigi Hadid wears a Chanel tank.

Gigi wears Isabel Marant top, pants, and sandals; Raen sunglasses; Sasha Samuel earrings.

Gigi wears Gucci dress and bracelet.

Gigi wears Mert & Marcus 1994 x DSquared2 jumpsuit; Eres bra; Intimissimi boy shorts; Alexander McQueen boots.

Gigi wears Chanel tank; Intimissimi boy shorts. Beauty note: Play it again. Nexxus Between Washes Air Lift Dry Texture Finishing Spray revives next-day hair with a hit of weightless volume.

Gigi wears Mert & Marcus 1994 x DSquared2 top and pants; Eres bra; Isabel Marant sandals.

Gigi wears Luar dress.

Casting by Edward Kim at the Talent Group; Model: Gigi Hadid at IMG Models. Hair by Tomi Kono for R+Co at Julian Watson Agency; Makeup by Diane Kendal at Julian Watson Agency; Manicure by Deborah Lippmann for Deborah Lippmann at Starworks Artists. Set design by Devin Rutz. Produced by Leonard Cuinet-Petit and Silvia Nicoletti at Across Media Productions; Retouching by Dreamer; Fashion Assistants: Vesper Wolfe, Szalay Miller, Kendall Cordes; Tailor: Thao Huynh at 7th Bone Tailoring.
Gigi wears Alexandre Vauthier dress.

