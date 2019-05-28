The red carpet at this year's Cannes Film Festival was relatively lackluster —and no wonder, with the absence of its rulebreaker-in-chief , Kristen Stewart, whose acts of rebellion against the festival's infamously staid organizers have included kicking off her heels to walk the red carpet barefoot and accessorizing with a braided rattail . But by Tuesday, just a few days after this year's edition came to an end, Stewart had already made up for it on another red carpet, at Chanel's Métiers d'Art show in Seoul, South Korea, where she turned up wearing, naturally, head-to-toe Chanel.

But it wasn't her sheer blouse, mismatched nail polish, or even the thigh-high boots that made Stewart stand out. It was her eyebrows, or apparent lack thereof. Whereas three weeks ago, on the red carpet of the 2019 "camp"-themed Met Gala, she'd gone with David Bowie–esque orange-, white-, and yellow-striped brows, this time, she went all in: Her fully bleached brows were prominently on display, emphasized by swaths of contrasting neon green eyeliner.

Pinterest Kristen Stewart and her bleached eyebrows at the Chanel Métiers d'Art show in Seoul, South Korea, May 2019. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Pinterest Kristen Stewart at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, on May 06, 2019. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

After more than a decade's worth of experimenting with her hair, it seems only natural that Stewart would explore a new frontier. She isn't the only celebrity to do so, though she's already shown more commitment than most: Kim Kardashian tried out the look with the hashtagged disclaimer "#ItsForAPhotoShoot" in 2014—the same year that bleached brows turned up on Kendall Jenner, when she walked the runway for Marc Jacobs, and Miley Cyrus, when she appeared on the cover of W .

As usual , though, Stewart's former costar Chloë Sevigny was miles ahead of the rest. She tried out the look on the red carpet of a premiere of Seabiscuit all the way back in 2003, when Stewart was just barely 13.

Pinterest Chloë Sevigny and her bleached eyebrows at the Los Angeles premiere of Seabiscuit in 2003. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

