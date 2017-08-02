If you've grown up watching Kristen Stewart 's career blossom before your eyes, you're probably well aware that the actress and muse has had her fair share of relationships. There was the early career defining ill-fated tryst with her Twilight costar Robert Pattinson. Then, there was a time when the tabloid kept referring to Stewart and her "gal pals." Then, there was her brief power couple status with art-house musician St. Vincent .

But if you think Stewart has been aimlessly wandering in the sexual spectrum unsure of what she wants with her relationships, she has a few choice words for the curious that underlines just how out of touch the media is with LGBTQ issues.

"I've been deeply in love with everyone I've dated," she explained in a new profile for Harper's Bazaar U.K . "Did you think I was faking it? I've always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn't like getting made fun of."

While she can't say for sure what the future will bring with relationships, she did say she would absolutely be interested in dating men again. Allow her to explain, with a food metaphor: "Yeah, totally. Definitely…Some people aren't like that," Stewart said. "Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they'll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once, I'm like, 'That was cool, what's next?'"

Just don't expect her to discuss those future relationships for the public or in the media: "There's this idea that you're beholden in some way, and I resent that. And it comes across like I'm ungrateful or something, but actually, I just find it weird to talk to the general public as a whole."

For what it's worth, Stewart seems to be having a great time with Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell at the moment, as evidenced by their recent public pursuits—they crashed a random wedding in Canada, and have also developed a penchant for taking death-defying Instagram photos in cars. Ah, young love!

