A Victoria's Secret Model and a Hollywood starlet walk into a random wedding, and, well, the brides were actually surprisingly chill with it. Yes, Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend, Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell popped into a Winnipeg wedding reception this past Saturday, surprising the two brides, Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings, who were actually only vaguely aware of who their surprise guests were.

After Kayleigh and Kirsten's backyard wedding, the couple and their guests were celebrating at Pizzeria Gusto, the owner of which has "helped out at an event" for Stewart recently, according to the CBC (Stewart has been in Winnipeg shooting a movie). "The owner came up to me, and he said, 'Hey, is it ok if Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella come and have a few drinks with you guys?' and I was, like, 'Yeah, totally! Yeah, no problem. Um, who is that?'" bride Kirsten Jennings told the network .

Soon enough, both couples were dancing the night away—Kirsten Jennings estimates that Stewart and Maxwell stayed at the party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. "I actually wasn't as starstruck as I thought I would be," said Kayleigh Jennings, though Kirsten Jennings noted that her "Aunt Linda was extremely excited."

"They looked just like two normal girls. They look a little Hollywood, but if we didn't know who they were, I don't know if I would have known," said Kirsten Jennings. The couple treated their new guests like they would anyone else: They showed them "Southern hospitality. Winnipeg hospitality" said Kayleigh Jennings, an Oklahoma native.

The newlyweds have been together since 2010, or, to put it terms of Stewart's career, since the release of Twilight: Eclipse . They met while bartending in the Cayman Islands, according, and eventually relocated to Canada in part because same-sex marriage wasn't federally recognized in the United States yet. But their next move will be to Austin, Texas, to get out of the Canadian cold.

No word on whether Stewart and Maxwell were feeling the need to check out a wedding for any particular reason, but the pair are known for random outings. They've previously been spotted at Moschino shows , Fourth of July parties in France , and hanging out car windows trying to get the perfect selfie.

