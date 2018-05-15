Kristen Stewart has done what could be considered one of the most "Kristen Stewart" things one could do at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress and festival jury member removed her high heels to climb the red stairs at the festival just before the premiere of Spike Lee 's BlacKkKlansman .

Stewart took off her spiked black Louboutins and walked barefoot up the soggy stairs of the red carpet to the surprise of the festival attendees and to the delight of the paparazzi snapping photographs of her as she made her way into the screening of the film.

Believe it or not, Stewart is not the first festival attendee this year to bend a rule or two on the red carpet. Legendary actress and fellow rule breaker Jane Fonda sat down on the carpet at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week. To be fair, though, her heels did stay securely fastened on her feet.

Pinterest Jane Fonda resting on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in May 2018. AFP Contributor

There is a misconception that the Cannes Film Festival holds an infamously strict dress code policy that enforces women to wear high heels on the red carpet after a 2015 incident in which an injured producer claimed she was turned away from the festival. Her foot injury did not allow for appropriate foot attire (high heels), so she was not admitted. After the incident and subsequent petitions demanding the dress code policy be explicitly stated, the festival chief Thierry Fremaux has made it his mission to refute the validity of such a claim.

In any case, Stewart demonstrated that she could not care less about any rule insisting that women unfairly suffer in discomfort when walking the red carpet. She already debuted a braided rattail on the first day of the festival, so there's only so much more rebellious she could get before the festival ends on May 19. What's next—taking an illegal selfie ?

Pinterest Look at her go. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

