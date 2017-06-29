Kristen Stewart received critical acclaim for her role in "Into The Wild," and stellar marks for her beauty look at the premiere in 2007.
Rocking tousled locks, rosy cheeks and a subtle smoky eye, Stewart looked fresh and youthful in 2008.
Stewart attended the premiere of "Adventureland" in 2009 wearing a playful shade of eyeshadow and a bold red lip.
Attending the screening of the 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse' in New York City, Stewart wire her golden brown locks in a tousled boho braid with a red smoky eye and a nude lip.
Stewart went to the goth side at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1" with her dark hair pulled back into a simple bun and plenty of eyeliner.
At the "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" premiere, Stewart was a vision of romance with big soft curls, a light golden eye and a red lip.
Attending the Costume Institute Gala in New York City, Stewart let her bold purple eye makeup shine by pulling back her brown hair and keeping the rest of her makeup neutral.
Stewart looked like a rockstar at the premiere of Still Alice in 2014 with an edgy haircut and frosted blue eyeshadow.
A messy low ponytail perfectly complimented Stewart's dramatic black winged smoky eye at the premiere of American Ultra in 2015.
At the New York Film Festival premiere of her latest film, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, Stewart wore her bleach blonde hair in a short cut that showed off her playful pink makeup.
Attending the Film Independent at LACMA screening of her new film Personal Shopper, Stewart paired her chic black eyewear with a dark smoky eye and red lip while keeping her brunette pixie slicked back. (2017)
A daring new look for Stewart, the actress debuts her freshly buzzed platinum blonde hair at the IFC Films Personal Shopper premiere in Los Angeles in 2017.
Kristen Stewart steps out in Los Angeles wearing her grown out buzz cut with frosted platinum blonde tips.