Kristen Stewart’s Hair Evolution, From Gothic Glam to Blonde Buzz-Cut

While most actresses have a signature beauty look, Kristen Stewart is always experimenting with bold hair and makeup. The actress has tried every shade, from auburn red to deep brunette. Stewart has even tested the waters with her most daring style yet: a chic buzz cut. Now, she’s growing out the style, and added frosted platinum blonde tips. In honor of Stewart’s newest look—and every tousled updo, chic chop, and loose wave in between—here are Stewart’s most adventurous beauty moments, both on the red carpet and on the streets of Los Angeles.

1 For her virtual attendance of the Chanel womenswear spring 2021 show on October 06, 2020, Kristen Stewart gave her blonde tips a tousled look to counter the structure of her crisp white shirt and black tie.

2 Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images Kristen Stewart tried a Sharon-Stone-gone-punk look for a special screening of Underwater at on January 07, 2020 in L.A.

3 Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images For the Charlie’s Angels UK premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on November 20, 2019, Stewart tested the mohawk waters with a loosely spiked look.

4 Eight days prior, she sported a grown-out formerly blonde pixie for the Los Angeles premiere of Charlie’s Angels on November 11, 2019.

5 Stewart wore a slicked-back pink pompadour fastened with black barrettes during the 45th Deauville American Film Festival on September 13, 2019 in Deauville, France.

6 The actress’ fiery tips, bleached brows, and extreme contour shocked the crowd at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

7 Kristen Stewart’s dirty blonde coif was on display at the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week fall 2020 on March 05, 2019 in Paris, France.

8 Kristen Stewart and her mini rattail attended a photo call at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018.

9 The Los Angeles native’s take on a rockabilly quiff was front and center at a screening for *Knife + Heart (Un Couteau dans le Coeur) at the 71st Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2018.

10 Just before the 2018 Oscars, Stewart debuted a mullet.

11 A daring new look for Stewart—the actress debuts her freshly buzzed platinum blonde hair at the IFC Films Personal Shopper premiere in Los Angeles in 2017.

12 Attending the Film Independent at LACMA screening of her new film Personal Shopper in 2017, Stewart paired her chic black eyewear with a dark smoky eye and red lip while keeping her brunette pixie slicked back.

13 At the New York Film Festival premiere of her latest film, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, Stewart wore her bleach blonde hair in a short cut that showed off her playful pink makeup.

14 A messy low ponytail perfectly complimented Stewart’s dramatic black winged smoky eye at the premiere of American Ultra in 2015.

15 Stewart looked like a rockstar at the premiere of Still Alice in 2014 with an edgy haircut and frosted blue eyeshadow.

16 Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage A classic ponytail gets the Kristen Stewart treatment, with curled ends and mussed pieces close to the head.

17 Photo by Getty Images Brunette layers with ex Robert Pattinson at the 2011 People’s Choice Awards.

18 Photo by Getty Images Stewart chose old Hollywood glam for the 2010 Met Gala.

19 Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic Kristen Stewart in a messy black mullet? We have no choice but to stan...

20 Attending the Costume Institute Gala in New York City, Stewart let her bold purple eye makeup shine by pulling back her brown hair and keeping the rest of her makeup neutral.

21 At the The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 premiere, Stewart was a vision of romance with big soft curls, a light golden eye and a red lip.

22 Attending the screening of the The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in New York City, Stewart wore her golden brown locks in a tousled boho braid with a red smoky eye and a nude lip.

23 Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic An unconventional updo for Stewart at the Los Angeles Premiere of Twilight at the Mann Village Theater on November 17, 2008.

24 Rocking tousled locks, rosy cheeks, and a subtle smoky eye, Stewart looked fresh and youthful in 2008.

25 Kristen Stewart received critical acclaim for her role in Into the Wild, and stellar marks for her beauty look at the premiere in 2007.