FASHION

Lila Moss Goes Bold in ’90s-Inspired Sportswear

Armed with a glossy red lip and an attitude, the up-and-coming model shows off this season’s most robust looks.

Photographed by Rafael Pavarotti
Styled by Katie Grand
Lila Moss wears a Prada turtleneck; Tiffany & Co. earrings. Rouge Dior Satin Lipstick in #869 Sophisticated.

Givenchy tank, blouse, and pants; Dior Men’s necklace. Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream.
Dior jacket. Chanel Le Vernis in Pirate.
Coach x Champion sweaterdress; vintage jumpsuit from Cenci Vintage, London; her own earrings.
Balenciaga hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants; Tiffany & Co. ring; necklaces (from top): stylist’s own Chanel, Dior Men’s; Fila sneakers.
Prada hooded sweatshirt and skirt.
Fila jacket; DSquared2 jeans; Van Cleef & Arpels rings. Revlon PhotoReady Prime Plus Brightening + Skin-Tone Evening Primer.

Miu Miu jacket; Van Cleef & Arpels diamond earrings; Felt vintage necklace; her own drop earrings.

Hair by Syd Hayes for Babyliss at Art + Commerce; makeup by Hiromi Ueda at Art + Commerce; manicure by Chisato for Chanel Beauty at Caren Agency. Model: Lila Moss at Kate Moss Agency. Casting by Anita Bitton at Establishment. Produced by Leonard Cuinet and Imogen Stoddart at April Production; production manager: Amelia Heritage at April Production; photo assistants: Felix TW, Tarek Cassim; digital technician: Paul Allister; retouching: Dtouch London; fashion assistants: Oliver Volquardsen, Jordan Kelsey, Gianmarco Rosati; hair assistant: Paula McCash; makeup assistant: Libby James; tailor: Alison O’Brien.

