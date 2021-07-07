SPRING 2022

The Row Makes Tiny Bags Wearable, Plus More of the Best Looks From Spring 2022

by W Staff

The spring 2022 collections have arrived and with them comes the anticipation (or anxiety, depending on who you ask) of a world that has returned to normal. As more and more designers are showing off-schedule and/or delivering both men’s and women’s ready-to-wear in one runway outing, the clear demarcation lines between the traditional fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan and Paris have completely blurred. Even designers themselves have melded together—see the creative hackings of Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia and Gucci’s Alessandro Michele. The one thing that hasn’t changed though, is the excitement that a new runway season brings. Check back here often as we track the looks everyone will be coveting come spring.

The Row
The Row
The Row
Paco Rabanne
Paco Rabanne
Paco Rabanne
Y/Project
Y/Project
Y/Project
Y/Project
Casablanca
Casablanca
Casablanca
Wales Bonner
Wales Bonner
Wales Bonner
Balenciaga
Balenciaga
Balenciaga
Balenciaga
