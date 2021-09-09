Irina Shayk Makes a Convincing Case for the Return of Cargo Pants

Your dad is about to be so excited. Remember those cargo pants he loved because they were just oh so practical, but you insisted belonged in the trash and not on him while out in public with you. Well, they might be back in style—just ask supermodel Irina Shayk because she recently stepped out in the contentious garment, a telltale sign dads everywhere may have been right.

Shayk attended the New York Fashion Week Bulgari party at Le Bain in New York City on Wednesday night. Styled by Corey T. Stokes, the model wore stiletto sandals and a LaQuan Smith metallic orange corset bodysuit fit in all the right places. She paired the standout top with a much more subdued, but still daring, pair of The Attico camouflage cargo pants. And yes, they’re also low-waisted, so low-waisted, in fact, that the bottom of her bodysuit confidently peaks out far above the belt-looped waistline.

As the 2000s continue to creep back into fashion, the return of cargo pants shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. In fact, this isn’t even the first time we’ve seen them this week. Pocketed pants have been fairly ubiquitous on the NYFW runways. Collina Strada, specifically, showed quite a few versions of the pants on the SS2022 runway earlier this week. Though, they didn’t have the same “filled with old Bass Pro Shop receipts and a Nokia flip phone” look like Shayk’s pair.

You may be groaning at the idea of these industrial pants making their way back into the fashion playbook, but look at the bright side: imagine how many mini hand sanitizers, hair ties, and RX Bars you can fit in these babies. Say goodbye to your handbag because this season all you’re going to need is a pair of cargo pants. Let’s just hope your dad didn’t take your advice and he hid his pairs in the back of the closet instead of taking them to the dump like you suggested.