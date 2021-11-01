Now that Halloweekend is officially over and our Instagram feeds are slowly starting to filter out the onslaught of celebrity’s professional photoshoots they call “costumes,” we can focus on the important matter at hand. Last Friday night, Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 27, were seen together at a theme park, but that’s not all. The pair was holding hands while on a ride. Was this a performance piece Halloween costume? Did Saturday Night Live really bond these two? Or, are the Kardashian sisters just really into tattoos these days? Let’s dive in.

Ahead of Halloween, Kardashian and Davidson were spotted together at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. While there, the pair went on a rollercoaster together and, in photos obtained by People, were seen gripping hands during the big drop. The two were joined by newly-engaged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who is friends with Davidson, which could explain his invite to the park. The outing also comes just a few weeks after Kim and Davidson starred on SNL together, where they shared a kiss for a skit. Could that scripted smooch have led to something more? Most likely no. A source told People that Kardashian and Davidson “hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," but they’re simply “friends hanging out.”

Kardashian just arrived in New York ahead of the WSJ. Magazine 11th Annual Innovator Awards on Monday night, so if something really his going on between her and Davidson, she will probably see him while in town. Most likely, though, the mystery of the Pete and Kim saga can be explained away by rollercoaster adrenaline.