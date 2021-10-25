Halloween is always a big deal for celebrities, it’s a time for them to gather up their glam squads, come up with creative costumes, and then take pictures of the resulting looks for Instagram. It’s all the fun of getting glammed up with none of the hassle of borrowing designer looks or worrying about ending up on worst dresses lists.

Last year, Instagram is pretty much where the holiday’s festivities ended from the comfort of everyone’s quarantine abodes—but now that the vaccine is in full swing and people are leaving the house again, Halloween parties will no doubt be back and bigger than ever, which means we will once again see our favorite celebs in costumed action. It’s not even Halloweekend yet and already some stars have debuted their first costumes, but there’s sure to be more looks on the way, so check back here to keep up with what all your favorite celebrities are wearing this spooky season.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen The newly-engaged couple dressed up like the late rocker couple for an early Halloween costume.

Doja Cat as Princess Kida from Atlantis: The Lost Empire Doja threw an underwater-themed party for her 26th birthday, which, of course, means she went as Princess Kida.

Justin and Hailey Bieber as Poseidon and Amphitrite Instagram/@haileybieber Justin and Hailey looked like the king and queen of the sea at Doja’s party.

Normani as a Goldfish Normani wore an orange, scaled mini dress to Doja’s party.

Winnie Harlow as a Siren Winnie’s stylist, Bryon Javar, designed this custom look for her to wear to Doja’s birthday.