Halloween isn’t officially for two more days, but Aquaria may have already won the “fashion history” portion of any costume contest. Always the fashion queen, the Rupaul’s Drag Race season ten winner stayed true to those roots—albeit with a twist—when they shared their first costume on Friday afternoon.

Aquaria appeared on Instagram with their face intricately painted to appear like a Rottweiler. The queen then wore a pair of black shorts and a black tee that seemed to be hand-painted with Rottweilers to mimic the iconic motif Riccardo Tisci debuted for the Givenchy menswear show in 2011.

When that show debuted almost 11 years ago, it immediately made a splash in both the fashion and celebrity communities. The Rottweiler merch became a fashion must-have and pieces from the collection were seen on everyone from Kanye West to Liv Tyler to Pink. Rihanna actually wore her t-shirt version multiple times. Even a very young Kylie Jenner was spotted in the top. The collection really was almost inescapable at the time.

The piece was also something of a landmark when it came to traditional high fashion houses courting the streetwear crowd. Before leaving his stint as creative director of Givenchy in 2017, Tisci even brought back the Rottweiler one last time for the brand, reimagining it in a more graphic, simplistic version. Still, though, nothing beats the original, and Aquaria proves that with her look.

“Givenchy Rottweiler inspired by @riccardotisci17’s must-have Fall 2011 Menswear collection for @givenchyofficial,” Aquaria captioned her photo, which features a border of roses, much like the one models walked through in the original 2011 show.

Does this mark the resurgence of the Givenchy Rottweiler? Considering early 2000s fashion is coming back in full force, it wouldn’t be surprising. In fact, the conditions seem just right for those growling pups to make an appearance once again.

