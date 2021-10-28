In the UK, the drinking age may be 18, but that doesn’t mean a 21st birthday is any less of a milestone there. And what better to celebrate than to wear vintage clothes from the year you were born? Model Iris Law did just that as she hit the London streets with her entourage, in a stunning look using archive Roberto Cavalli pieces from the early 2000s.

Law wore a tired faux fur jacket in cotton candy pink, atop a printed stretchy Cavalli halter top from Iris’ own closet, according to My Runway Archive, which provided the vintage pieces. The intricately beaded mini from Cavalli’s Spring/Summer 2000 collection; the sage green, turquoise, and baby pink combination was everywhere during the decade, and it all comes together beautifully on the skirt. My Runway Archive also notes that the skirt was worn by Beyoncé during a 2000 Destiny’s Child performance on the The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

While the micro-mini is making its return to the runways (via Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2022, among others), the ubiquitous Y2K trend still lives on at the vintage stores, so don’t be afraid to hit up your favorite resale boutiques if you want to get in on the throwback look.

Law completed her look with vintage DSquared shoes from 2005, beaded to look like cannabis leaves. Her purple eyeshadow, glossy lips, and pencil-thin eyebrows are a beautiful rendering of the decade’s uh, more questionable beauty trends. For us geriatric millennials, there is something refreshing about seeing how the youths are reinterpreting the fashion of yore — there is playfulness, wit, and genuine expression in Gen Z’s Y2K obsession, and frankly, they look better wearing our clothes than we did at the time. Happy 21st birthday, Iris!