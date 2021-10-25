Move over Versace, because Fendi has a new collaboration taking centerstage. The fashion house just revealed it has partnered with Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, Skims, for a collection of shapewear and ready-to-wear pieces emblazoned with both of the companies’ logos.

Rumors of this collaboration were swirling around the Internet for a few weeks, but both brands confirmed the news on Monday, announcing the news on their respective Instagram pages.

According to WSJ. Magazine, the collab came about when Fendi’s artistic director, Kim Jones, heard women in the brand’s offices talking about Skims. From there, Kardashian sent Jones some product and they met in Cabo San Lucas in March to work on the designs.

Unlike Skims’ usual products, which are priced under $100, this collaboration will feature a more luxury-appropriate price tag, with pieces ranging from $100 to $4,200. According to WSJ, the collection will include “tank dresses, knit crop tops, and matching high-waisted leggings” as well as tracksuits, swimwear, and a sleeveless leather dress. The collection launches on November 9 at 6 AM PST and can be accessed on www.fendiskims.com.

The collaboration comes as Kardashian continues her singular loyalty of Balenciaga and Demna Gvasalia. For weeks, Kardashian has worn nothing but the brand, sporting sleek, monochrome looks everywhere from the Met Gala to Saturday Night Live. Because of that, Kardashian’s decision to partner with another fashion house may come as a bit of a surprise. As for if this means anything for Kardashian’s future brand loyalty, we will have to wait and see.