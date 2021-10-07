Kim Kardashian is finally mixing things up (kind of). The social media maven ditched the all-black theme she has been repping as of late and opted instead for Barbie pink as she stepped out in New York City on Thursday ahead of her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

While the color is somewhat of a departure for Kardashian, she remained loyal to Demna Gvasalia with the full head-to-toe Balenciaga look. The soon-to-be SNL host wore a velvet structured blazer with sharp pointy shoulders that could poke an eye out. She paired the top with the house’s now famous maybe-boots-maybe-pants (most likely knee-high boots), pink gloves, and a rhinestone-encrusted Hourglass Bag.

The look, though pink, marks a continuation of Kardashian’s Balenciaga or die campaign. The fashion and beauty mogul has worn nothing but the luxury brand for months (aside from a few Skims pieces here and there), finding as many uses for the Balenciaga pantaleggings as possible. She has worn three different Balenciaga looks this week alone while presumably attending rehearsals for her SNL debut, including an oversized leather puffer vest and over-the-knee boots just yesterday.

It’s unclear what Kardashian is building up to with this Balenciaga streak, if anything at all. Could a collaboration be in the works? An ad campaign? Or is it just a case of a star going mono-brand, just because. After Gvasalia’s spring presentation featuring an episode of The Simpsons, we wouldn’t be totally shocked if the house had something cheeky in the works with that other family that looms large over American pop culture—the Kardashians.

Raymond Hall/GC Images