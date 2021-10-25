Halloween may not be for a few more days, but Hottieween has already begun according to the ultimate Hot Girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper kicked off the holiday by sharing an elaborate Hellraiser costume on Instagram, taking inspiration for the look from one of this year’s hottest drag queens.

On Sunday, Megan shared a set of photos dressed up as Pinhead from the popular horror film, Hellraiser. To complete the look, Megan wore a cutout, black leather bodysuit with black thigh-high boots. She also painted her face white and put on a bald cap covered in pins. The result is an S&M, Hot Girl version of the iconic Pinhead character.

Fans of Rupaul’s Drag Race will recognize the Pinhead costume from season 13’s finale earlier this year when fan-favorite Gottmik wore a gown-version of the look on the main stage. Megan’s stylist, Zerina Akers, actually revealed Megan’s costume was inspired by Gottmik’s look. (Ariana Grande also once attempted to channel Gottmik’s makeup in a less successful effort).

Megan herself seems to be a fan of the horror franchise, quoting a line from the series’ fourth movie alongside her photos. “Pain has a face. Allow me to show you. Gentlemen I am pain,” she captioned her Instagram post. In a video showing off the costume, Megan also teased her annual Halloween party. “Y’all already know my hottieween party abt to bet LIT this year,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to see everyone’s costume.”