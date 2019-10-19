Angelina Jolie Characters Make the Perfect Halloween Costumes

Marvel’s Eternals will hit theaters on November 5, but before then, you can find some Halloween costume inspiration in the days leading up to the premiere. If you don’t feel like saddling yourself with pairs of both horns and wings, though, there are plenty other ways to channel Angelina Jolie on October 31. Of course, there’s the obvious: Lara Croft. But Jolie’s cinematic deep cuts will likely get you the most inspired. That’s especially true, in fact, if you don’t have Jolie’s long brown locks. For blondes, there’s Jolie in Girl, Interrupted and Life or Something Like It; for those with bangs or pixie cuts, there’s Jolie in Hackers and Salt, respectively. As for the clothes, the options range from risqué—fishnets and a latex minidress, à la Mr. and Mrs. Smith—to modest chic, with brown furs and a cloche hat, à la Changeling. Find all the inspiration you need, here.

1 Kate Courtesy of Everett Collection Angelina Jolie as Kate in Hackers (1995). A short pixie hair cut (or wig) paired with a motocross jacket? You’ll look like a hacker in no time.

2 Amelia Donaghy Courtesy of Everett Collection Angelina Jolie as Amelia Donaghy in The Bone Collector (1999). An oversized blue police shirt and a headset make this

3 Lisa Courtesy of Everett Collection Angelina Jolie as Lisa in Girl, Interrupted (1999). Crisp white jeans and black boots, plus a long sherpa lined coat will do Lisa justice this Halloween.

4 Mary Bell Courtesy of Everett Collection Angelina Jolie as Mary Bell in Pushing Tin (1999). A goth girl moment this Halloween? Say no more.

5 Lara Croft Courtesy of IMDb Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001). Black t-shirt, black shorts, and a utility belt

6 Lanie Kerrigan Courtesy of Everett Collection Angelina Jolie as Lanie Kerrigan in Life or Something Like It (2002). Get a short blonde wig, blow it out a little bit, and put on a plaid suitdress.

7 Lara Croft (again) Courtesy of Everett Collection Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003). Perhaps one of her more iconic roles, if you want to look like Jolie as Lara Croft, you’ll need a slick grey spandex onesie and some black boots to match.

8 Sarah Jordan Courtesy of Everett Collection Angelina Jolie as Sarah Jordan in Beyond Borders (2003). An oversized floppy white hat, an almost-sheer white shirtdress, and a sweater around the waist will make you look just like Jolie in Beyond Borders

9 Queen Olympias Courtesy of Alexander (2004). Angelina Jolie as Queen Olympias in Alexander (2004). Before she played an ancient superhero, she played a classic Greek character, Queen Olympias.

10 Franky Courtesy of the IMDB. Angelina Jolie as Franky in Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004). An eye patch and a captain’s uniform will be your friend for this costume.

11 Jane Smith Courtesy of Everett Collection Angelina Jolie as Jane Smith in Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005). A short latex dress and some sheer black arm bands and tights are all you need to make this look work

12 Jane Smith (and John Smith) Courtesy of IMDb Angelina Jolie as Jane Smith in Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005). This one doubles as a couples costume (grab the man in your life and make him put on a white undershirt and boxers)—but if you’re going solo, you can just put on an oversized men’s white oxford shirt and pair with wellies.

13 Margaret “Clover” Russell Courtesy of Everett Collection Angelina Jolie as Margaret ‘Clover’ Russell in The Good Shepherd (2006). You can get a lot of mileage out of this one: a vintage wedding dress and veil could be used for a different costume next year if you jazz it up a nbit

14 Grendel’s mother Courtesy of Everett Collection Angelina Jolie as Grendel’s Mother in Beowulf (2007). For this costume, you could paint your body gold and give yourself a very long brunette braid to run down the back.

15 Christine Collins Courtesy of Everett Collection Angelina Jolie as Christine Collins in Changeling (2008). Grab yourself a light pink cloche, a short brunette wig, and a long teddy coat for this one.

16 Evelyn Salt Courtesy of Everett Collection Angelina Jolie as Evelyn Salt in Salt (2010). A long black wig with blunt bangs, a black trench coat, and a pair of handcuffs will make this look

17 Vanessa Courtesy of Everett Collection Angelina Jolie as Vanessa in By the Sea (2015). A dirty blonde wig with fringe, some big sunglasses (with a low tint level), and a

18 Tigress Getty Images Angelina Jolie as Tigress in the Kung Fu Panda series. Sure, it’s an animated film—but some face paint can go a long way if you want to go dressed as a big cat this year.

19 Maleficent Courtesy of Everett Collection Angelina Jolie as Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019). To make this look happen, grab a pair of horns, a little black dress, and make some very large wings.