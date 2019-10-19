Angelina Jolie Characters Make the Perfect Halloween Costumes

Marvel’s
Eternals will hit theaters on November 5, but before then, you can find some Halloween costume inspiration in the days leading up to the premiere. If you don’t feel like saddling yourself with pairs of both horns and wings, though, there are plenty other ways to channel Angelina Jolie on October 31. Of course, there’s the obvious: Lara Croft. But Jolie’s cinematic deep cuts will likely get you the most inspired. That’s especially true, in fact, if you don’t have Jolie’s long brown locks. For blondes, there’s Jolie in Girl, Interrupted and Life or Something Like It; for those with bangs or pixie cuts, there’s Jolie in Hackers and Salt, respectively. As for the clothes, the options range from risqué—fishnets and a latex minidress, à la Mr. and Mrs. Smith—to modest chic, with brown furs and a cloche hat, à la Changeling. Find all the inspiration you need, here. Courtesy of Everett Collection
Angelina Jolie as Kate in
Hackers (1995). A short pixie hair cut (or wig) paired with a motocross jacket? You’ll look like a hacker in no time. Courtesy of Everett Collection
Angelina Jolie as Amelia Donaghy in
The Bone Collector (1999). An oversized blue police shirt and a headset make this Courtesy of Everett Collection
Angelina Jolie as Lisa in
Girl, Interrupted (1999). Crisp white jeans and black boots, plus a long sherpa lined coat will do Lisa justice this Halloween. Courtesy of Everett Collection
Angelina Jolie as Mary Bell in
Pushing Tin (1999). A goth girl moment this Halloween? Say no more.
Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001). Black t-shirt, black shorts, and a utility belt Courtesy of Everett Collection
Angelina Jolie as Lanie Kerrigan in
Life or Something Like It (2002). Get a short blonde wig, blow it out a little bit, and put on a plaid suitdress. Courtesy of Everett Collection
Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003). Perhaps one of her more iconic roles, if you want to look like Jolie as Lara Croft, you’ll need a slick grey spandex onesie and some black boots to match. Courtesy of Everett Collection
Angelina Jolie as Sarah Jordan in
Beyond Borders (2003). An oversized floppy white hat, an almost-sheer white shirtdress, and a sweater around the waist will make you look just like Jolie in Beyond Borders Courtesy of Alexander (2004).
Angelina Jolie as Queen Olympias in
Alexander (2004). Before she played an ancient superhero, she played a classic Greek character, Queen Olympias.
Angelina Jolie as Franky in
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004). An eye patch and a captain’s uniform will be your friend for this costume. Courtesy of Everett Collection
Angelina Jolie as Jane Smith in
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005). A short latex dress and some sheer black arm bands and tights are all you need to make this look work
Jane Smith
Angelina Jolie as Jane Smith in
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005). This one doubles as a couples costume (grab the man in your life and make him put on a white undershirt and boxers)—but if you’re going solo, you can just put on an oversized men’s white oxford shirt and pair with wellies.
Margaret "Clover" Russell
Angelina Jolie as Margaret ‘Clover’ Russell in
The Good Shepherd (2006). You can get a lot of mileage out of this one: a vintage wedding dress and veil could be used for a different costume next year if you jazz it up a nbit Courtesy of Everett Collection
Angelina Jolie as Grendel’s Mother in
Beowulf (2007). For this costume, you could paint your body gold and give yourself a very long brunette braid to run down the back. Courtesy of Everett Collection
Angelina Jolie as Christine Collins in
Changeling (2008). Grab yourself a light pink cloche, a short brunette wig, and a long teddy coat for this one. Courtesy of Everett Collection
Angelina Jolie as Evelyn Salt in
Salt (2010). A long black wig with blunt bangs, a black trench coat, and a pair of handcuffs will make this look Courtesy of Everett Collection
Angelina Jolie as Vanessa in
By the Sea (2015). A dirty blonde wig with fringe, some big sunglasses (with a low tint level), and a
Angelina Jolie as Tigress in the
Kung Fu Panda series. Sure, it’s an animated film—but some face paint can go a long way if you want to go dressed as a big cat this year. Courtesy of Everett Collection
Angelina Jolie as Maleficent in
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019). To make this look happen, grab a pair of horns, a little black dress, and make some very large wings.
Angelina Jolie as Thena, the warrior from Olympia in Marvel’s
Eternals (2021). For this look, you’ll need a blonde wig, headgear, and a gold top.