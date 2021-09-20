Adele wouldn’t throw on any old dress to confirm months of speculation surrounding her current relationship status. No, one would expect the singer to pull out all the stops for such an announcement, and, boy, did she deliver. On Sunday, Adele posted a series of photos wearing a gorgeous, custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown designed by Daniel Roseberry, and she used the opportunity to officially introduce the world to her new boyfriend.

In the pics posted to Instagram, Adele is wearing a black wool crepe column dress with draped rosette sleeves in white silk taffeta. She paired the look with some gorgeous glam and a pair of Schiaparelli tooth earrings that would make any custom grill designer jealous. If you make it past her solo shots, though, you come across a picture of Adele with sports agent, Rich Paul, whom she has been reportedly dating for a few months. The photo of the pair was taken in a photo booth at the wedding of LA Laker Anthony Davis to his longtime partner Marlen P, hence the “M” and “A” monogram on the picture of the couple.

Adele and Paul were initially linked together in July 2021 after they were spotted sitting together at the NBA Finals in Phoenix. A month later, they attended a birthday party for Lebron James’ wife, Savannah—James being one of Paul’s clients. While fans have suspected the coupling for a while, this is the first time Adele has confirmed the relationship with Paul.

courtesy of Schiaparelli

Adele and Rich Paul at the NBA Finals on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

In March 2021, Adele finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. According to People, the pair will share joint legal and physical custody of their eight-year-old son, Angelo.