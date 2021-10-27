In Mean Girls, Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan, which, in our opinion, was an Oscar-worthy performance) opined that “Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girl can say anything about it.” Early 2000s-era slut-shaming aside, there are fewer simple pleasures than donning a Halloween costume of, say, Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala or Pinhead from Hellraiser, but making it sexy. In fact, the less objectively horny the original reference, the funnier the costume is when “the really hardcore girls wear it with lingerie,” as Heron said. And few things are as boner-killing as the undead Emily from the Corpse Bride — but leave it to Kendall Jenner to make us all lust after a cadaver.

Jenner’s 2021 Halloween costume is an homage to Tim Burton’s beloved 2005 stop-motion musical. But you wouldn’t it had she not helpfully captioned the 4-photo slideshow; “4 days till halloween/ yer corpse bride,” Jenner wrote, cluing us into her costume that frankly, would have been difficult to guess otherwise. As a “really hardcore girl,” she’s wearing silky white unmentionables, white platform shoes, and a cathedral-length veil with a pearl necklace. There’s nothing corpse-like about her makeup or hairstyling; save for some creative photo editing that made her skin look blue, Jenner looks like she’s modeling for bridal lingerie.

But enough of our crankiness — she looks fabulous, and as a Scorpio, this is Jenner’s season to shine. Her birthday takes place a few days after Halloween, so guests at her party often don costumes to celebrate the two national holidays. Photographer Dana Trippe took the photos, which are colorized to look like old images from a dusty attic, and in her Stories, Jenner also showed off a couple other costume changes. In one photo, she’s wearing a vintage-looking bustier, and in another, a satin Vivienne Westwood wedding gown with a front-laced corset. Clearly, Jenner has more Halloween looks planned for her spooky festivities. Check out the photos below.

Photo: Dana Trippe, @kendalljenner.

