Kendall Jenner has the rare fortune of never having to ask her friends to dress up for her birthday party. She also never has to field questions about dress code. You see, Jenner’s birthday just so happens to fall on November 3, which means that if she feels like it, she can combine her birthday and Halloween, to form one giant star-stacked, hugely Instagrammable mega-bash. Jenner doesn't always go that option (last year she celebrated with a separate karaoke-themed party ), but this year she went for it.

That’s exactly what the soon-to-be 24-year-old supermodel did on Thursday in Hollywood, when social media was flooded with images and videos from her Halloween-birthday party mash-up.

Guests included most of the usual suspects in Jenner’s orbit and perhaps from your Instagram feed. Bella and Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajowski, Kacey Musgraves, and Hailey Bieber all showed. Guests also included her sister Kylie, who showed up some kind of elf-fairy hybrid.

Kourtney Kardashian was also in attendance, doing her best cowgirl impression.

The Hadid sisters also went all out with Bella showing up as Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman, while Gigi went all out as Jim Carrey’s manic hero from The Mask.

Emily Ratajowski was also there with her husband, Sebastian Bear-Mcclard, as they channeled Tony and Carmela Soprano. Ratajowski took Instagram, where she posted some photo booth snaps with her husband, and The Weeknd, who was completely unrecognizable in his Jack Nicholson-era Joker costume.

Other notable guests included Kacey Musgraves , who came dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, and Jaden Smith, who paid homage to his friend Tyler the Creator.

While Justin Bieber was nowhere to be seen, his new wife certainly was, as Hailey Bladwin came dressed as Lola Bunny from Space Jam .

Noted horse girl Kendall herself showed up on the back of a white horse (Bianca Jagger style) as a "forest fairy."

All in all, the party proved that two things are true. First, celebrities are really good at Halloween. And second, the rest of us shouldn’t even bother.

