The Hailey Baldwin Bieber /Justin Bieber nuptials are nigh ! According to an invite leaked by TMZ, the Biebers (who legally wed in a small courthouse ceremony last September) are having a big blowout on September 30th in South Carolina, though we’d imagine that since the leak those plans have been altered. In any case, Baldwin had a bachelorette party in Los Angeles last night, and it looked pretty epic. Paparazzi caught Kendall Jenner holding a dick-shaped water bottle!

The bachelorette party was a classic, raunchy affair. Baldwin wore a short white dress with a matching veil, and drank from a purple goblet featuring “BRIDE” in rhinestones. As People reports, Jenner had a heavy hand in the planning, and she was photographed picking up supplies at Hustler Hollywood. “She was laughing as she picked up classic bachelorette suppliers, including phallic-shaped straws and sex toys,” a source said.

Jenner and Baldwin joined their girlfriends for dinner at Ysabel in West Hollywood, followed by drinks at the nearby lounge Delilah. “Hailey looked stunning in a white dress and veil. The group was in a wild, happy mood,” the source said. “You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrate with her friends. She was all smiles.”

Pinterest Surfer Kelia Moniz posted an image of Hailey Baldwin at her bachelorette party to Instagram stories.

Images from the evening are slowly trickling out via Instagram stories. Stylist Maeve Reilly shared an image of a dick-shaped straw, pro surfer Kelia Moniz shared a snap of Baldwin looking saucy in her veil, and Baldwin shared a photo of her sexy dress. And there’s the instantly-iconic paparazzi photo of Jenner smiling with an enormous phallic water bottle. It looks like a successful night.

Pinterest Phallic party favors that stylist Maeve Reilly posted to her Instagram story.

Pinterest Baldwin posted a photo of herself in her bachelorette dress to her Instagram story.

Baldwin and Bieber seem excited to finally marry in front of their friends and family. Earlier this summer, Baldwin dedicated an affectionate Instagram post to her husband on the one-year anniversary of their engagement. “1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more,” she wrote. “Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.”