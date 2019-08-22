Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have changed the date of their big wedding celebration four times. While the couple were legally married in September of 2018, it in was a small courthouse ceremony and, almost a year later, they’ve yet to host a big blowout. Earlier this year, they postponed a planned fiesta due to Justin’s struggles with mental health. “Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready,” a source told People in May . “The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.”

But apparently Justin seems to be doing better, and the couple are moving ahead with their plans. TMZ revealed that they’ve sent out save the dates, marking their wedding for September 30th in a rather unexpected location: South Carolina. The outlet included photos of the save the date cards, which feature Justin and Hailey’s faces drawn in a comic book style, with minimal info, just the date and state. “We are honored to have you on this special day,” the card reads.

Justin hails from Canada and spent years based in Los Angeles, while Hailey and her famous family are from New York. South Carolina seems a bit random, but it is very beautiful, and the Biebers were recently spotted on vacation there (they were photographed roasting s’mores in Palmetto Bluff).

TMZ also reports that Mindy Weiss —the star party planner who handles events for the Kardashians, Diana Ross, Katy Perry and other big names—is onboard.

While this is the fourth iteration of the Bieber wedding, there may well be more to come; it’s difficult to imagine the couple moving ahead with their plans now that they’ve been publicized, for fear of paparazzi swarming South Carolina at the end of September. Then again, there’s a long celebrity tradition of holding secret weddings, surprise weddings, and moving weddings once the details leak. Maybe this whole thing is just an elaborate red herring?