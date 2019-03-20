There are plenty of cautionary tales about life in the spotlight, but Hailey Bieber has managed to navigate fame while staying centered. Outside of having a husband who she can do so with (Justin Bieber , if you've been living under a rock), Baldwin’s been able to achieve that largely by looking inward with meditation and with some help from aides like CBD, which has become a buzzword in the beauty world due to its purported calming and stress-relieving effects. “I’ll always try to find the route where you can work on your mental state naturally, because I think that’s always possible. Homeopathically is the way I approach anything first,” she told W , tucked away in a suite at the Palisades Village mall. If she wasn't so hidden, you could only imagine the line of admirers that would be clamoring for a selfie with the model. After all, beyond the hidden location, it was just about impossible to miss her, thanks to a giant nameplate necklace with diamonds spelling out “Bieber.”

Baldwin wasn't there to discuss that relationship today, though. Instead, she’s was there to celebrate with her best friend, the professional surfer Kelia Moniz. Together, the two star in a new campaign and capsule collection for Roxy, the latter of which Baldwin was currently sporting: a sparkly grey swimsuit that she’d fashioned into a bodysuit, paired with blue jeans and a grey overcoat to match the weather in Malibu. “Our friendship was an inspiration to the brand because we come from two different worlds. Our relationship is so easy. It’s real; it’s not fake,” Moniz said.

If you’ve spent much time on Baldwin’s Instagram page, then you’re likely familiar with Moniz. The best friends recently rang in the New Year together, along with their significant others, in Moniz’s native state. “We were in Hawaii at a house, super chill,” Baldwin said, “Just the family. It was super chill. Wouldn’t have had it any other way.” As for her own surfing experience, Baldwin is much more comfortable discussing all things beauty, from CBD and face masks to how much sleep factors into it—though she did share a gem of an anecdote about the last time she hopped on a surfboard. Allow her to tell that story, and more, here.

What is your own experience with surf culture?

[ Laughs ] none. I don’t have any. I obviously have a lot of admiration for surfers and I think surfing is beautiful and challenging, and I’m very happy watching from the shore. I’m not a good surfer. The one time I tried was in Montauk. It was freezing cold, the sun was going down. It was off the back of a boat. There were two of us on the surfboard: me and Kelia. It wasn’t in the ocean. I’ll try to learn again, when the time is right.

What’s your getting ready routine for the beach? Do you do anything other than wear sunscreen?

Not really, I’m super easy: swimsuit, sunscreen, and I’m usually just chilling. I love spending time at the beach and in the sun.

What is your earliest beauty-related memory?

Probably just rummaging through my mom’s makeup as a kid and trying to do my own makeup with things I found. My mom was always super big on moisturizing, too. She would never let me get out of the shower or the bath without lathering me in lotion — I hated it, too — which I’m thankful for now because I have soft skin and, now, I don’t ever get out of the bath or shower without lathering lotion all over.

Are you more of a naturalist with your hydration? Do you use natural oils?

Yeah, I use a lot of oils, like coconut oil. I try to use things that I don’t think are going to be too harmful or fragrance-y. I prefer natural fragrances because your skin is the biggest organ of your body, so everything you’re putting into your skin is super important.

You seem so comfortable in your own skin. Has that always been the case for you?

I think that confidence is something that’s instilled in you from your parents, honestly. I think it comes from the environment you grow up in; the people you surround yourself with. I think your earliest encouragement comes from your parents—they’ve always made me feel super confident and comfortable. But, no matter what, you go through phases. As a teenager, you go through your awkward phase or phases when you don’t feel comfortable. I definitely had a few of those and I think I still go through it sometimes, when you’re not feeling as good about yourself. I feel like you have to be putting in the work, from physical health to emotional and mental health. When your emotional and mental health is off, you’re not going to feel like your best.

What do you do to maintain your mental health?

I go to Church. For me, my spiritual life is the most important thing for me, in terms of that. But, first of all, I don’t think there are any issues with getting help if you feel like you need it. I’m super big on meditation. I like to meditate and do breath work. I read a book a couple of years ago that helped me a lot with anxiety . It was called Mindsight: The New Science of Personal Transformation. It was all about having different visualizations and breathing techniques to help with mental state, depression, and anxiety. I’ll always go to try to find the route where you can work on your mental state naturally, because I think that’s always possible. Homeopathically is the way I approach anything first.

What is your meditation routine like?

I usually just use an app, like Calm. There’s different categories for sleep and anxiety, anxiety on planes —there’s something for everything. I do body scan meditations where you just lay and direct your attention towards different things in the body and just breathe.

I love to sleep. Love. Sleep is one of the things that is so important for mental health, because when you don’t have REM sleep, your brain doesn’t get rest. You could be asleep and if you don’t go through REM sleep, it’s like you never slept at all. So sleep is such a huge part of your body.

Do you have any hacks for getting deeper sleep?

Meditating, melatonin, or CBD oil that’s for sleep. I think that helps a lot. I’ve done gummies. I’ve never been into THC, or enjoyed how I felt being high. I’ve never liked it at all, but I like CBD because I enjoy feeling the relaxation. I use it in lotions and it helps a lot. My parents are super big on it too. Hemp oil is really good too.

When you have such a specific beauty, health and wellness routine, it can be a lot of work to always follow through on it. What do you do to stay consistent?

I’m starting to get better about wearing SPF every day—I was never really good at that. I’m crazy about my skin at night. Every night, it’s a routine. There’s never not been a scenario where I haven’t taken my makeup off before going to sleep. I could have been doing all of the things and I still would have managed to take it off. We’ll be trying to go to bed and I’ll just be roaming around. Because I’m a little bit—not a little bit, I’m full-on—OCD, I have to make sure everything is correct before going to sleep. I need to make sure the dog is in the cage. I need to make sure the lights are off, the door is locked, the teeth have to be brushed. I have a crazy routine. Then I’ll lay down and I’ll remember one thing I didn’t do and if I didn’t do it, I have to get up and finish it. So I’ll get up again and walk around. Justin will be like, “What are you doing?! Go to sleep!”

Is it easier when you travel, because there’s less distractions from home?

I would say so.

What’s your go-to beauty hack when you’re traveling?

A lot of hydration on the plane, drinking water, and making sure that I have moisturizer with me. I've done face masks on planes before, flying to like Asia. That’s pretty much it.