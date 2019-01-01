Ever since the 2016 election made self-care a household term, the way we collectively approach beauty has become less vanity-driven and more guided by self-preservation. In that shift, beauty trends have morphed into something longer-lasting than seasonal, all shaped by the guiding principle that if we nourish our exterior, our interior will follow. The search for what exactly we need, though, has become broader. If 2018 was a year about experimenting with all kinds of health and wellness-led beauty trends, from sheet masks and bone broth to crystal rollers, 2019 will be the year of fine-tuning them. So, to help with that process, we consulted with beauty, health and wellness experts to determine everything we'll be talking about for the coming year.

HEV Protection

"The public has long understood the dangers associated with unprotected exposure to UV rays. Now must come a similar realization that HEV or “blue light” exposure from cell phones, laptops and tablets penetrates the skin more deeply than UVA and UVB rays and causes premature aging, pigmentation, redness and contribution to skin cancer. I launched my Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Pollution Drops over a year ago to provide protection from both HEV and our constant and worsening exposure to toxic air pollution. I believe anti-pollution protection, including against HEV exposure, will be a major trend in 2019 and this is a welcome development." — Dr. Barbara Sturm, Skincare Guru

Kava Kava Root

"Functional herbs like kava kava and ashwagandha are certainly trending, but they're aren’t just having a moment—this is a full movement. These are powerful herbs and adaptogens that can help nourish our nervous system and balance our adrenals (tools that are critical in modern life.) And remember, sourcing and quality are extremely important. Our Bliss Chocolates just launched and make for an amazing option to wind down before bed… kava kava is an even more potent option than CBD. " — Whitney Tingle, Co-CEO of Sakara Life

Mineral Hydration

"Minerals! Modern day soil has been depleted of so many essential minerals and vitamins that enrich our produce and keep us in optimum health. We use our Beauty and Detox water concentrates everyday to help re-mineralize our water and ensure we are getting those critical nutrients, alongside organic and high-quality plants. You can feel the difference in your body, being hydrated at the cellular level. They are a daily essential." — Danielle DuBoise, Co-CEO of Sakara Life

Workouts Set to Live Music

"The crossroads of the powerful connection of live music with moving your body for health and spirituality." — Taryn Toomey, Fitness Guru

Shag Layers

"Shag type layers will be a big trend for 2019. Moving away from poker straight one Length and bringing back volume and texture. Additionally, bangs are back in all forms—especially face-framing bangs that complement the individual. Volume and bounce will be big for 2019 with retro waves and brushed-out curls." — Chris Appleton, Hair Stylist and Color Wow Global Creative Director

Statement Brows

"For 2019, I think the biggest makeup trend will be statement brows and velvety skin. There is a lot of emphasis on brows and that's here to stay. Brows are going to make a big impact in 2019, from darker brows to colored brows to metallic brows. You can achieve statement brows by using the Shiseido Brow Ink Trio. Going a shade deeper than your brow color makes your brows stand out and your eyes pop. To achieve velvety skin, after using your favorite foundation, use the Beauty Blender Power Pocket Puff and a loose powder to matte out the whole skin and then mist it with a finishing spray." — Vincent Oquendo, Makeup Artist

DIY Facials With Cupping and Gua Sha Stones

"The trend of glowing bare skin will take-on more speed and be “the look” for the Spring and Summer. Don’t get me wrong, makeup is great fun from time to time, but waking up looking this good is heaven. All day, every day! Supplements targeted to support skin health will also take more traction as spring approaches. Nothing can replace a healthy, clean, diet as far as your skin is concerned, however, there is compelling research to support the benefits of ingested supplements such as collagen, Omegas, Biotin, and Melatonin (yes! Melatonin for skin, not just for sleep!) to name a few. At home tools such as facial cupping, gua sha stones, light therapy will be more common in your favorite beauty retailers. Whether it is at home tools, or ingested supplements, it’s extremely important to follow instructions, dosing directions and contraindications with other medications you may be taking. Here’s a tip: for at home tools, always practice on the inside of your thigh before using it on your face." — Joanne DeLeon, Skin Therapist Heyday LA

Edible Beauty Products

"Our skin eats too! I feel more and more consumers and companies are becoming aware that what we put ON and IN our bodies makes a difference. This will translate into innovations in the edible / holistic beauty world and adaptogenic skincare." — Nitsa Citrine, Lifestyle Guru

Bare Nail Art

"The nail art will remain on the trend for 2019. I see many people like hand drawing nail art on short bare nails. Even just dots on bare nails could be good. Fade nails will remain the trend as well as micro sparkles. Faded sparkle on natural clear pink would be great addition." — Emi Kudo, Nail Artist

Feminist Retreats

"There’s been a new current around awareness, reclaiming our bodies and the choices we make as women. Women are challenging old stigmas and moving forward from conventional ways we have been cared for, or how we’ve cared for ourselves in our society. We are seeing a new resurgence in women-led groups, workshops and retreats that strive to support, educate and create community around empowering women to take control of their health and well-being. Some of my current favorite books that cover women’s nutrition, exercise, self-care routines, reproductive health and birthing choices: "The First 40 Days" by Heng Ou, "Like a Mother" by Angela Garbes, "Nurture" by Erica Chidi Cohen, "Midwives and Nurses: A History of Women Healers" by Barbara Ehrenreich and Deidre English, "Of Woman Born" by Adreinne Rich and the all time classic, "Our Bodies, Ourselves" by Boston Women’s Health Book Collective. The annual Spirit Weavers Gathering is an amazing event that exemplifies this movement." — Sonya Schwartz, M.S., L.Ac. Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine, Golden Folk Wellness