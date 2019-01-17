Why have one wedding when you can have two? That's a question that only Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin can answer as the pair are currently preparing for their second nuptials, but their first before their family and friends. While we've known this to be true for awhile—ever since Bieber confirmed that Baldwin is indeed his "wife" after the pair celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a married couple—it is apparently so official now that they've already sent out save-the-dates.

Bieber and Baldwin have reportedly set a date for the weekend of March 1, so clear your schedule or just, you know, go on with your life as if nothing special is happening, depending on your level of fandom. Either way, though, it will probably be hard to miss the news since Kylie Jenner has been invited along with her significant other Travis Scott, according to TMZ .

The pair apparently received a save-the-date in Bieber and Baldwin's third wave of save-the-dates because they have been going back and forth about the timing of the wedding.Thankfully for Jenner and Scott, they most likely won't have to travel far, since TMZ is noting that the ceremony will take place in L.A.

Bieber and Baldwin picked the weekend of March 1 allegedly because that is the groom's birthday and he wants to go through a proper wedding before turning 25. He has already gone through some of the growing pains of their relationship, as he revealed back in November, writing , “Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way!”

Never mind that Bieber is already legally married, as the pair tied the knot back in September, and have already taken a “non-honeymoon honeymoon” to Italy's Amalfi Coast. Get ready: Bieber and Baldwin are going to make Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's never-ending wedding look like a blip.