Justin and Hailey Bieber Revealed Their Wedding Bands

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) got back together after an initial split and began seriously dating again about a year ago, while at a conference for the Kardashian-beloved minister Rich Wilkerson Jr.’s Vous Church in Miami. They then had an extremely low-key, spontaneous courthouse wedding in September of last year. And while the Biebers have yet to hold a planned religious ceremony for family and friends, they did hit another wedded milestone of sorts: They finally unveiled their wedding bands.

Last September, just after the ceremony, People reported that Justin and Hailey wouldn’t be sporting their wedding rings publicly for a while. “They are not gonna wear wedding rings until after their wedding,” said a source. “It will be in the next few months.”

But yesterday, Justin posted multiple Instagrams promoting his clothing line, Drew, in which a gold wedding band is clearly visible. The photos feature prominent ring finger placement.

And paparazzi photos from yesterday revealed that Hailey has started wearing a wedding ring publicly as well. She has been sporting an enormous diamond engagement ring since last July; she posed with it when attending the Met Gala last month.

Pinterest Hailey Bieber attends the 2019 Met Gala. Gilbert Carrasquillo

Back in May, People reported that the official Bieber/Baldwin nuptials had been delayed out of concern for Bieber’s well-being. The singer has been struggling with mental health issues. “Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready,” a source said. “The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.”

Justin sought out treatment for depression in February. “It seems his treatment has helped him a lot. It has changed the way he thinks,” the source added. “He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It’s when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure.”

