Less than two months after announcing her separation from husband Offset , throughout which they were reported to be spending plenty of time together, Cardi B has officially confirmed that they're in the process of reconciling . On Thursday morning, while leaving the New York City courthouse where her ongoing assault case had just been adjourned, Cardi told a reporter who asked if she and Offset were back together, "We working things out, baby," People reports.

They'll have plenty of time to keep "working things out" in the next few months. Not only are they each scheduled to perform at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Atlanta this weekend—Offset and the rest of Migos on Thursday, the first night of the festival, and Cardi on Saturday—but they're also slated as co-headliners for both the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami in May and the BET Experience Concert in Los Angeles the following month.

Cardi announced the impending divorce in early December, when she posted a video on Instagram in which she discussed the breakup—though the video has since been deleted. "We're really good friends and, you know, we're really good business partners and, you know, he's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," she said in the clip. "It's nobody's fault. It's just, like, I guess we grew out of love."

In the ensuing weeks, however, both rappers, who are parents to six-month-old daughter Kulture , have seemed open to reuniting. About a week after Cardi's announcement, on his 27th birthday, Offset posted a video of his own. "I want to apologize to you Cardi, you know I embarrassed you. I made you look crazy," he said. "I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't been [partaking] in and I apologize for breaking your heart, breaking our promise, breaking God's promise, and being a selfish, messed-up husband. I'm trying to be a better person."

Hours later, Offset crashed Cardi's set at the Los Angeles outpost of the Rolling Loud Festival, bringing out a massive flower arrangement spelling out "Take me back Cardi," and grabbing a mic to apologize to his estranged wife. Though Cardi didn't seem impressed by the gesture, she did allow him to join her and Kulture in Puerto Rico for Christmas, after which she mused on Instagram Live, "I just had to get fucked, that’s all.... I feel rejuvenated, bitch."

Perhaps it was that holiday rendezvous that left her feeling like a "brand-new fucking woman" that convinced Cardi to reassess the split. As she explained in her 2018 W cover story , "Every single day there's rumors about me and my dude. And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them. I don't have no proof. I don't have receipts. But I just got to know my man.... I cannot be feeling insecure, to a point that I would drive my dude away, because these people want that to happen."

