Offset Really, Really Wants Cardi B Back In Instagram Video

Is there time to squeeze in one last miracle before the year wraps? Rapper Offset seems to think so. He just released a video on Instagram in which he asks for his wife of one year, Grammy-nominated rapper Cardi B , to take him back after inappropriate cheating-adjacent behavior.

Earlier this month, Cardi announced that she and the Migos rapper were splitting up after a year of marriage, but would continue to support one another and their baby daughter Kulture. There were, and had been for months, rumors about Offset's cheating, but nothing was ever confirmed one way or the other. But it looks like Offset has a new story to tell, one in which he's not quite innocent, but not quite willing to let his wife go.

In the video, per Elle , he tells the camera, “I’ve only got one birthday wish, and that’s to get my wife back, Cardi. You know what I’m saying? We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you, Cardi. You know I embarrassed you, I made you look crazy. I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been [partaking] in and I apologize for breaking your heart, breaking that promise, breaking God’s promise, and being a selfish and messed up husband. I’m trying to be a better person. I want to get this off my shoulders, I want to get this off my back. I apologize to you, Cardi. I love you and Kulture, I want to spend Christmas with you. I want to be able to spend the rest of my life with you. I apologize, I’m sorry for what I’ve done for you. I didn’t fuck that girl but I was entertaining her, you know what I'm saying? I love you, I hope you can forgive me. It’s my birthday wish to have you back.”

His 27th birthday was Friday, December 14, and he captioned the video, "F O R G I V E M E @iamcardib A L L I W A N T F O R M Y B D A Y"

