Cardi B and Offset Reportedly Spending Christmas Together in Puerto Rico

'Tis the season for co-parenting no matter what! Cardi B and Offset, parents to baby daughter Kulture and still technically husband and wife after announcing their split earlier this month, are soaking up the sun and not the drama this December as they vacation together in Puerto Rico over the holidays. TMZ recently published photos of the pair riding a jet ski together and speculated that Offset's campaign to win his wife back was working.

But not so fast, according to E! News . Their source has said, "She isn't ready to take him back. Cardi is trying to keep focused and keep her head clear until she figures out what she wants to do." And as for those public declarations of love, like stage-crashing her festival performance and pleading for her on Instagram ? Well, noted, but no. Their source says that Cardi B was "not pleased" by the concert stunt, though she "understands where he is coming from and appreciates that he is trying." When it comes to spending the holiday together, the source says, it's as simple as quality family time: "Cardi B wants Offset to be a part of Kulture's life and wants him to spend Christmas with his daughter. It's Kulture's first Christmas and it means a lot to Cardi to have the family together."

So all we know for certain is that she's prioritizing her daughter. On the same day that news of the plan to divorce hit the press, Cardi posted a picture of her baby girl on Instagram with the caption, "My heart ," and she even breastfeeds Kulture in her latest music video .

Will 2019 bring more messy relationship drama from Cardi and Offset, or more smiling precious moments in the sun? Whatever happens, we'll be happy as long as they keep dropping new music.

