Cardi B's Baby Has Finally Arrived—Complete With the Name "Kulture"

In the latest highly anticipated addition to this year's influx of engagements and newborns , Cardi B has had her baby with her husband, Offset . She announced the arrival on Wednesday morning, following the birth on Tuesday. Getting as creative as Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian with their respective babies, Stormi Webster and True Thompson, the pair dreamed up a truly memorable name for their newborn: Kulture Kiari Cephus. (The last two names of that mouthful are clearly an homage to Offset's birth name, Kiari Kendrell Cephus, while Kulture is seemingly a reference to Migos's album title "Culture.")

Cardi B made the announcement via Instagram, following in the footsteps of Beyoncé with a sumptuous, flower-filled portrait of her posing like a goddess, with her pregnant belly prominently on display. Never one to be upstaged, she even went a bit further than Bey, stacking her forearms with gold bangles and adorning her thighs with tattoos of flowers and peacock feathers. (Offset, who's been her partner since last year, has yet to make a post of his own about the news, though Cardi has practically ensured that his announcement won't be anywhere near the league of hers.)

From the start, Cardi has been reluctant to share details about her pregnancy, which she originally wanted to keep to herself . Indeed, after Offset proposed to her, with a $500,000 ring, onstage during a performance in Philadelphia, the pair seemed to decide to tone things down a bit in public. (They ended up getting married in a secret ceremony in Georgia last year that pretty much no one knew about until just last month.) It seems like only a matter of time, then, before she'll suddenly appear back onstage to complete her postponed tour —or pull another surprise out from her sleeve.

