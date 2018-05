Given how 2017 ended, we should have seen it coming: After a naïve launch into what would turn out to be months and months and months of rumors about Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's (eventually confirmed) pregnancies, a year of full of even more celebrity babies was practically guaranteed. In true form as America's queen mother, Kim Kardashian led the way with the birth of Chicago West in January, after which came her sisters' children, Stormi Webster and True Thompson . Outside of the Kardashian clan, in Hollywood, fashion, and even the monarchy all seem to have suddenly multiplied, too, thanks to newborns like Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons's son; Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's daughter; and, of course, Kate Middleton and Prince William's son Prince Louis . (At this point, even the world's most famous "boy," Nicholas Hoult, is now a dad.) No worries if you're having trouble keeping up; here's a handy list to the most famous new arrivals this year, so far.