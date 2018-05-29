Just before May came to an end, as she put it, two became three for America Ferrera and her husband Ryan Piers Williams; she announced the birth of their son Sebastian Piers Williams on May 29—along with the fact that they've already nicknamed him Baz.
Just when you thought Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their daughter Luna couldn't get any cuter, in late May, the family managed to take up a notch by adding the newborn Miles Theodore Stephens into the mix, who so far seems to be getting along with his older sis just fine.
The model Miranda Kerr not only gave birth to her and her husband Evan Spiegel's son named Hart this May; she also gave birth to the baby who just might end up being the heir of Snapchat.
In January, Kirsten Dunst kicked off the year by confirming those pesky pregnancy rumors via none other than a photo shoot for Rodarte. She gave birth this May, choosing with her fiancé, the actor Jesse Plemons, to name their son Ennis Howard Plemons.
Kate Middleton shut down London for a day this April when she gave birth to His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, her third child with Prince William, whom Princess Charlotte has certainly taken to.
Coco Rocha and her husband James Conran already had a three-year-old daughter named Ioni when the model gave birth to their son Iver Eames Conran in April. Now, less than a year later, he even has his own Instagram.
There's no better proof that Nicholas Hoult, the boy who starred in About a Boy has moved on from his childhood days, than the fact that as of this spring, he's now a dad, having had a child with his girlfriend, the model Bryana Holly.
Where to begin with Khloé Kardashian's baby, True Thompson? After months and months of rumors—and a last-minute, action-packed scandal with her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Kardashian gave birth in April, in Cleveland.
Though she's managed to keep it entirely out of the spotlight, Rachel McAdams reportedly gave birth to a baby with her boyfriend, the screenwriter Jamie Linden, some time before April of this year. (They've kept things so under the wraps, in fact, that they have yet to make a requisite couple appearance on the red carpet.)
The birth of Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe's second child together didn't go quite as smoothly as the first; Ashe actually delivered Axel Strahl Meyers this May in the lobby of their apartment building.
Having conquered fashion blogging, Chiara Ferragni, aka The Blonde Salad, gave birth to her first child, whom she's nicknamed Leo, this March. (She's currently engaged to the Italian rapper fiancé Fedez.)
Actor Eddie Redmayne and PR executive Hannah Bagshawe, who've been married since 2014, welcomed their son Luke Richard into their family, which also includes their daughter Iris Mary, this March.
Just after Valentine's Day, Behati Prinsloo gave birth to her second child with Adam Levine, a daughter named Gio Grace who, according to the model, has her father's toes.
Vanessa Nadal, an attorney and a scientist who happens to be married to Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda. gave birth to their second child, Francisco Miranda, in early February.
Having gone even further than her sister Khloé into months and months of quite unusual silence and hiding, at the start of February, Kylie Jenner reemerged reborn as a mommy blogger, finally confirming the rumors that she and her boyfriend Travis Scott were set to have a baby with the announcement of their daughter, Stormi Webster.
Kim Kardashian beat her sisters Kylie and Khloé to the baby game all the way back in January, when she and her husband had their third child, named Chicago West, via a surrogate. Though he's mainly been getting cozy with his sibs North and Saint in family photos, he's now getting old enough to emerge as a star on his own.