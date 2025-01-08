Between never-ending legal battles and sudden separations, 2024 was quite the year for celebrity breakups. Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck—yes, for a second time. Andrew Garfield split from his “professional witch” girlfriend Kate Thomas while Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter shattered Gen Z hearts when they called it quits after a little over a year together. Even the recently engaged (and future Alpha Gang co-stars) Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are no longer together. 2024 was also the year when the embroiled ex-lovers Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finally reached a divorce settlement after eight years in court.

Of course, splitting from a significant other is never something one jots down on their New Year’s resolution list. But, alas, that’s often the way things go when it comes to Hollywood love stories—the ones in real life, not those portrayed on the silver screen, of course.

Here, the biggest celebrity breakups of 2025.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images After months of speculation, news broke on January 7 that Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler had officially ended their relationship after three years together. According to reports from TMZ, the couple called it quits at the tail end of 2024. Despite their breakup, insiders claim that there is no bad blood between the former lovers. “The relationship just simply ran its course,” a source said. Gerber, 23, and Butler, 33, first got together in 2021 before hard-launching their relationship at the Met Gala the following year. Aside from the occasional red carpet outing, the former couple was notoriously private with the relationship. “Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible,” Gerber said of her relationship in early 2024.