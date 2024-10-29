It looks as though Cate Blanchett agrees with Nicole Kidman’s proclamation of using her acting roles as a way to “create jobs for people.” Blanchett, fresh off appearances in Borderlands and the critically acclaimed limited series Disclaimer, will star in and produce director-brother duo Nathan and David Zellner’s new alien invasion comedy, Alpha Gang.

Alpha Gang will see Blanchett join a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, and Riley Keough. Kravitz and Tatum, who announced their engagement in October 2023, are continuing their professional relationship after working together on Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice. Keough, who teamed up with Kravitz on Mad Max: Fury Road, previously appeared in the Zellner brothers’s absurd 2024 film, Sasquatch Sunset.

From cast updates to plot details, here’s everything to know about Alpha Gang, below.

What is Alpha Gang about?

Alpha Gang follows a group of alien invaders who are sent to conquer Earth. “Disguised in human form as an armed and dangerous 1950’s leather-clad biker gang, they show no mercy,” reads an official synopsis. “Until they catch the most toxic, contagious human disease of all: emotion.”

True to Zellner brothers form, the film is listed as a comedy. So, expect lots of laughs from Blanchett and co.

Who is in the Alpha Gang cast?

Blanchett, Kravitz, Tatum, and Keough aren’t the only A-list names joining the Alpha Gang cast. Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune: Part One), Steven Yeun (Beef, Mickey 17), and Léa Seydoux (Blue is the Warmest Color, Dune: Part Two) are also attached to the project.

As of October 2024, the cast’s specific roles are yet to be confirmed—aside from the fact that Blanchett will lead the film as Alpha One—but it’s likely they at least some of them are also a part of the same alien biker gang.

When will Alpha Gang premiere?

Alpha Gang is expected to begin production in mid to late 2025.