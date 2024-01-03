Sam Smith and Christian Cowan have left their relationship in 2023. On January 2nd, news emerged that the singer and fashion designer have gone their separate ways after one year of dating. Per the Daily Mail, the split is amicable and Smith has already signed up for celebrity dating app, Raya.

“Sam and Christian decided to end their relationship before Christmas,” the source told the outlet. “They're still friends and will continue to support each other in their respective careers but for now they have separated,” adding that “Sam has signed back up to dating app Raya and is already connecting with new people. It's a new year and fresh start for them.”

The couple were first linked in January 2023 after Cowan designed costumes for Smith’s music video “I'm Not Here to Make Friends.” Smith attended Cowan’s New York Fashion Week show a month later and chaotically serenaded guests during the designer’s September presentation in Paris.