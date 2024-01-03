ALL GOOD THINGS...

The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2024

Sam Smith and partner Christian Cowan pose backstage at the hit musical "Some Like it Hot" on Broadw...
Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

Celebrity breakups dominated Hollywood news last year. For every Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, there were dozens of high-profile splits—including Swift and Joe Alwyn, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Though some were less shocking (and messy) than others, many of our favorite celebrities’ personal lives were unfortunately thrown for a loop—and it looks like much of the same will happen throughout 2024. Here, the biggest breakups of the year so far.

Sam Smith and Christian Cowan
Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

Sam Smith and Christian Cowan have left their relationship in 2023. On January 2nd, news emerged that the singer and fashion designer have gone their separate ways after one year of dating. Per the Daily Mail, the split is amicable and Smith has already signed up for celebrity dating app, Raya.

“Sam and Christian decided to end their relationship before Christmas,” the source told the outlet. “They're still friends and will continue to support each other in their respective careers but for now they have separated,” adding that “Sam has signed back up to dating app Raya and is already connecting with new people. It's a new year and fresh start for them.”

The couple were first linked in January 2023 after Cowan designed costumes for Smith’s music video “I'm Not Here to Make Friends.” Smith attended Cowan’s New York Fashion Week show a month later and chaotically serenaded guests during the designer’s September presentation in Paris.