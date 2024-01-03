ALL GOOD THINGS...
The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2024
Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images
Celebrity breakups dominated Hollywood news last year. For every Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, there were dozens of high-profile splits—including Swift and Joe Alwyn, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Though some were less shocking (and messy) than others, many of our favorite celebrities’ personal lives were unfortunately thrown for a loop—and it looks like much of the same will happen throughout 2024. Here, the biggest breakups of the year so far.