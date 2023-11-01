Dua Lipa has wiped (and wiped, and wiped) her Instagram page and dyed her hair auburn. Which, in pop star world, can only mean one thing. Her third studio album is imminent. After teasing things for the first time in early 2022, it looks like the pop sensation is finally ready to enter her new era.

Dua’s latest project will be a follow-up to her record-shattering sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, and her self-titled debut which she released in 2017. Here’s everything we know, below.

Does the album have a name?

While the album does not have a confirmed name, Dua has an idea in mind. “It has a vision. It has a name—for now,” she told WSJ. Magazine. Judging by her kaleidoscopic artwork, visuals, and rumored themes leading up to the formal announcement, it might be something on the trippy side.

On October 31, the star posted a now-deleted teaser to Instagram in which she closed her mouth on a key-shaped pendant as the numbers 4, 8, 9, 9, 14, 15, and 21 flashed on screen.

What will it sound like?

In an interview with T Magazine, Dua said that the album will be “more personal” than her previous. When speaking with Vogue, the star added that “I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured. It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It’s about understanding what I want.”

The pop star has also reportedly been in the studio with Kevin Parker of psych band Tame Impala and in the same T Magazine interview said that the album will be inspired by “1970s-era psychedelia” as opposed to her previous synth pop sounds.

There have also been rumors that she’s been busy in the studio with PC Music alum Danny L. Harle. Among other things, he’s a frequent collaborator of Caroline Polachek, who opened for Lipa on the U.S. leg of her Future Nostalgia tour.

“The album is different—it’s still pop, but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme,” Dua explained, adding still that it will not “alienate” her fanbase.

In a 2021 interview with Variety, the president of Warner Records, Joe Kentish, said that the album would be “something completely different and at scale.”

The now-deleted teaser might have given fans the first listen of what to expect on the album. The clip was set to a line of piano notes as Dua recited the words “Tell me all the ways you need me” as a psychedelic bass line came in.

Dua’s website also prompts fans to sign up for for “happiness, passion, love, joy, optimism, energy,” and “fun.”

@dualipa

Who will feature on the album?

No features have been confirmed on the album just yet. However, in addition to Parker and Harle, Dua has been in the studio with Producer Koz (Madonna, Kendrick Lamar) and songwriter Sarah Hudson, who has worked with everyone from Justin Bieber to Nicki Minaj. Dua has historically not been one to feature artists on her albums (sans Miguel, DaBaby, and non-album songs with Meghan Thee Stallion and Elton John), so time will tell if she changes her tune.

Are there any singles off the album?

The lead single off of DL3 is “Houdini” and will be released on Thursday, November 9. Just about a week prior to the release, Dua posted the artwork for the song—a mirrored snap of her licking her reflection. Some fans have drawn comparisons between the song title and visuals to Kate Bush’s 1982 song of the same name off of her album The Dreaming. Whether or not that’s a coincidence remains to be seen.

When will it be released?

DL3 is scheduled for release in 2024.