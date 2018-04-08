Cardi B's Pregnancy Mini Saga Gave Us Hilarious Denials and Amazing Poufy Dresses

Well, Cardi B is definitely pregnant. TMZ first reported that the "Bodak Yellow" rapper was expecting her first child with fiancé Offset a few weeks ago, though she refused to comment. Before that, she claimed that she wasn't pregnant, just gaining weight, coining the still-iconic phrase, "let me fat in peace ," after a fan asked her point-blank about her pregnancy on Instagram.

Which is all totally fair, we don't have a right to know what's going on inside her body, but also, at a certain point she was definitely trolling the public, making appearances in outrageously puffy dresses that obscured not just her stomach but her entire body. Remember these?

To reiterate what we all spent Kylie Jenner's convalescence thinking, "Yep, she's pregnant."

And now it's confirmed! In addition to performing two songs on Saturday Night Live last night, she also revealed her baby bump in a clingy, gauzy white dress. No offense to the cast, host Chadwick Boseman, or guest star Alec Baldwin, but this was definitely the most exciting part of the episode. What, you thought she was just going to be a musical guest and not have her moment in the spotlight? Please.

Backstage, Cardi reveled in her freedom. No more hiding in ridiculously poufy dresses !

She also posted to Instagram stories about why she kept the news private for so long, citing the haters who would "scrutinize and destroy" this awesome news. Her new album is called Invasion Of Privacy , so this is definitely something that's on her mind. Don't listen to them, Cardi! You and Offset are blessed and this is cute

It's worth mentioning that this is absolutely the most Cardi B way to make a pregnancy announcement. She would never just post something to Instagram or release a statement through her PR. No, Cardi had to be a little bit extra and keep us all in suspense, then make the reveal live on national television while singing "Be Careful," a song about being better than the girl her man cheated on her with. It reminds us a little of Beyoncé's first pregnancy reveal when she sang "Love On Top." Check out the full performance below:

Congratulations Cardi and Offset! May your family be as fun and extra as you are.

