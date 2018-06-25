Cardi B never fails to surprise us. First, it was her Saturday Night Live pregnancy reveal, and now it seems that the "Bodak Yellow" singer and her love, Offset , are apparently already husband and wife. Reportedly, the couple married in secret last year, even though they recently insisted they are still in the wedding planning process.

During Offset's 2018 BET Awards speech on Sunday night, he told the crowd, "I thank my wife. You should thank yours." Naturally, this roused suspicions from fans, and their hunches seem to be correct. According to TMZ , the two wed in a secret ceremony at Fulton County city hall in Georgia, on September 20, 2017. The publication obtained a copy of their marriage license, which reads, "This is to certify that Kiari Kendrell Cephus and Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar were united in marriage." Was she trying to give us all a hint with her recent song, "I Do"?

The news of the couple's secret nuptials comes as a shock to fans, who were anxiously awaiting their much-anticipated wedding. If you recall, Offset popped the question to the 25-year-old rapper during a performance in Philadelphia, surprising the bride with a jaw-dropping $500,000 engagement ring . Since then, Cardi B has hinted at wanting massive wedding—one that "the world is not ready for." She told New York magazine, “Everybody got to be wearing red." She even had the bridesmaids' attire all picked out! “My bridesmaids are gonna be wearing suits, what's good,” said Cardi.

In early April, Cardi shocked fans during a taping of Saturday Night Live when she showed off her growing baby bump, announcing that she is pregnant with her first child with Offset. A month later, the musician revealed to People that she is expecting a baby girl . She has since announced her plans for a baby shower, which she said is going to be "lit."

With those celebratory plans in place, it sounds like even though Cardi B and Offset have already legally tied the knot, they might still have the big wedding they've been teasing. Fingers' crossed, because we're dying to see what crazy wedding plans Cardi has up her sleeve.

See more: Paris Hilton and Cardi B Just Realized They Have the Exact Same Engagement Ring