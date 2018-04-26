Owing to her pregnancy with her first child, Cardi B announced she'll be cancelling her scheduled tour dates for the remainder of the spring and summer. For eager ticket-holders wanting to see their Bacardi Kween live, that means her last tour date will be at next week's Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.

Super bummed? Wanna throw your red bottomed shoes against the wall in frustration? Don't fret just yet. In an Instagram video to confirm the news, Cardi B said she still intends to be Bruno Mars's 24K Magic tour opening act later this year. “Hey y'all, what's popping? So I just wanted to make this a little clear and everything," she said in the video. "Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while and everything. Because you know shorty keeps growing! And I be looking like I'll be moving and everything, but really? A bitch can't breath! I want to thank y'all for understanding." Swaddled in a diamond necklace, she jokingly adds: "I can barely breathe right now."

After consciously choosing to keep her pregnancy a secret to the world for months — the father is Cardi's Migos rapper fiancé, Offset — Cardi revealed her growing midsection on Saturday Night Live in April with a body-hugging ensemble, ending her reign of witty denials and overly poufy dresses. And let us say, pregnant Cardi B might be even more hilarious than non-fetus-carrying Cardi B. Just days after the SNL performance, she swung by Ellen to recount how exactly she became pregnant in the first place. We'll give you a hint: It involves a healthy dosage of twerking. "Like that! Like that! That's how it happened," she confirmed. "That's right."