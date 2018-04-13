If there's any new star who can consistenly break Taylor Swift's records, it's Cardi B . And on Friday, she didn't just break it, she destroyed it. The rapper's debut album, Invasion of Privacy , has now become Apple Music's most-streamed album by a female artist in its first week at more than 100 million streams, Variety reports , dethroning Taylor Swift's Reputation by more than double the streams mid-week. Cardi B also usurped chart darlings Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd, with Invasion of Privacy passing Divide and Starboy , respectively, to become the fifth most-streamed album of all-time.

According to Variety , this almost guarantees that Invasion of Privacy will take the No. 1 spot on the albums chart next week, which would make her only the fifth female rapper ever to lead the Billboard 200—following Nicki Minaj , who took the title twice, Eve, Foxy Brown, and Lauryn Hill.

This isn't the first time the newly minted Tonight Show co-host has unseated Swift. It first happened in September 2017 , when "Bodak Yellow" surpassed "Look What You Made Me Do" to become the top song on the Billboard Hot 100. Cardi B then celebrated with some delicious poetic justice: a cover of "Look What You Made Me Do." Swift, for her part, congratulated the rapper at the time with a pink flower arrangement.

As of Friday morning, the rapper has not publicly commented on her Apple Music record—nor about any gifts from Swift—but that's understandable considering her packed schedule. During her show-stealing stint on Saturday Night Live , she revealed her pregnancy in a white gown, after deflecting baby rumors with "Let me fat in peace" just a few months before. Additionally, she's busy preparing for Coachella this weekend and the next, where, according to The Fader , she could lose around $160,000 from having been booked for a paltry sum before she blew up.

Related: Cardi B Shares Her Instagram Do's and Don'ts, and Why You Should Post "Every Two Hours