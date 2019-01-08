Cardi B and Offset are back on. At least, that's according to the latest report, which suggests that the pair rekindled their relationship as suspected on a vacation to Puerto Rico before Christmas.

Apparently, the two rappers, who share an adorable baby, Kulture, have not only been coparenting since their public split, they've also been working on their marriage. That includes staying faithful and honest, as a source close to the pair told TMZ . For Cardi, it also includes forgiveness, which she is reportedly inclined to do because of how much she misses Offset. One thing she's not ready to do yet? Put her wedding ring back on, allegedly.

Last month, after Offset crashed Cardi B's Los Angeles performance with roses asking her to take him back, she hopped on Instagram stories to say how much she missed him, sexually. "I miss it... a lot... I want it... in my throat... inside of me... demolishing me... destroying me...," she said in a live video. Around the same time, she also issued a statement saying , “Unfortunately, we going through things, and you know, it’s not private—it became public. And I just want things to die down. I just need time so we can see eye to eye. I can’t predict the future.”

The pair, who secretly married in September of 2017, have been dealing with infidelity allegations ever since December of 2017 when a video surfaced of Offset in bed with another woman. The pair continued to work on their relationship, after though, and welcomed their first child this past summer (after Cardi B revealed that she was pregnant on Saturday Night Live .) As Cardi told W in a cover story published last October, “When I got married with my dude, we still had a lot of doubts, because our relationship is not like everybody’s... Every single day there’s rumors about me and my dude. And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them. I don’t have no proof. I don’t have receipts. But I just got to know my man. We practically on the phone 24 hours a day. If I can’t find him, I’m going to find his friend. Somebody going to answer the phone. But I cannot be feeling insecure, to a point that I would drive my dude away, because these people want that to happen.”