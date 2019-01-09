Only Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban could make even the most cold-hearted cynic believe that true love exists.

Not only do they appear on red carpets together looking like one of Hollywood's most in-love couples, but this week, Kidman also revealed exactly what it took to seal the deal in their relationship, and it sounds like something straight out of a romantic comedy. Before Urban came along, the Golden Globe nominee had famously been married to Tom Cruise for 11 years before divorcing in 2001, and was not-so-famously engaged to Lenny Kravitz , who she dated from 2002 to 2003. Then, in 2005, everything changed.

In a new interview with People , Kidman opened up about how she realized she was in love with the country singer after about six months of dating. "It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York," she said. "That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry.'"

But Urban didn't just show up with flowers: He took the romance one step further and had Kidman jump on the back of his motorcycle, and drove all the way upstate to Woodstock, where the two stayed for a mini vacation. Kidman recalled the memory as "intense," but insisted that the romantic gesture of sneaking up to her apartment in the middle of the night with flowers and a secretly planned trip upstate meant that Urban was "my kinda guy!"

"I believed by that point he was the love of my life," she admitted. "Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is.'" A year later, the two were married in their native Australia, and now, almost 13 years after that, they share two young daughters they're currently raising in Nashville . This sort of picturesque love story between the actress and the country musician shouldn't come as too much of a surprise when you remember that they keep the magic alive by not texting each other (FaceTime is okay, though).

