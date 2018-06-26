As the star of a beloved HBO series , a crusader for pay equality , and a natural at Instagram , Nicole Kidman is in the prime of her life. One more reason: Her relationship with Keith Urban can be best described by the hashtag #couplegoal, even if the pair themselves would never use the term. As hard as it may be to believe — even more so for those of a certain age range — it's been 12 years since the pair tied the knot.

In celebration of their anniversary, Kidman is opening up about how exactly she and Urban have maintained their sturdy relationship over the years. The answer is almost too impossible to believe: "We've never texted," Kidman tells Parade . Before going through the logistical hurdle of how exactly two humans engaged in a relationship and partnership have never exchanged written info in the form of a text message, Kidman has offered some kind of explanation.

"We talk all the time and we FaceTime but we just don't text because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times," she says, making, no doubt, a good point. Tones do get misconstrued when written out and clarifications are an essential part of communicating primarily through text message. (Just watch Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key's sketch about the nightmare of making plans via text for confirmation.) This has happened to Kidman, which is why she doesn't text Urban.

"I've had the thing where I re-read texts and I'm like, 'What does that mean?' and then read it to somebody and go, 'Can you interpret that?'," she explains. "I don't want that between my lover and I. We just do voice to voice, or skin to skin, as we always say."

This remark sparks a lot more questions than answers, though. For one, when Kidman or Urban are running late do they always take the extra time to dial each other, wait out the ring, and deliver the news to another person or a voicemail? Assuming that neither or them are able to answer the phone at any given time — they are busy, and Kidman is continually getting busier thanks to her new contract with Amazon — is their voice mailbox constantly full? Have they truly "never" texted within the past 12 years of their relationship? Or is this all just one Big Little Lie?

