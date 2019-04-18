After a year of living mostly with bob-length hair —with, of course, a couple of exceptions —Justin Bieber has finally returned to his most recognizable form: The pop artist underwent a major haircut and is now styled back to his bouffant glory.

Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber , shared the first look at his fresh haircut. Judging from it, more visuals of Bieber's new hair may be on the way, since in the picture he's standing in front of a photo backdrop on the set of a mysterious project. Bieber looks like he couldn't be happier about it, either. In the photo, he's fully smiling in a tie-dyed T-shirt by his brand Drew.

No one is as happy about Bieber's new haircut as Hailey, who wrote in the caption of the photo, "My love 😩😍😍 you are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming.. I love you more every single day."

Loading View on Instagram

The last time Bieber had short hair is when he got a buzz cut for his and Hailey's recent Vogue cover. At the time, he shared a photo of his shorter hair with a smirk on his face. He also talked about his emotional journey throughout his fame, and how he lost sight of himself in the process. “I was real at first,” he said. “I started really feeling myself too much. People love me, I’m the shit—that’s honestly what I thought. I got very arrogant and cocky. I was wearing sunglasses inside.”

Loading View on Instagram

Bieber also talked about taking a break from music to re-center himself, saying, “Just thinking about music stresses me out. I’ve been successful since I was 13, so I didn’t really have a chance to find who I was apart from what I did. I just needed some time to evaluate myself: who I am, what I want out of my life, my relationships, who I want to be—stuff that when you’re so immersed in the music business you kind of lose sight of.” But considering Bieber is happily posing on photo sets again, with new music supposedly around the corner, it seems like he's finally ready to return to being, well, Justin Bieber.