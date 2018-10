A Complete Visual History of Justin Bieber's Hair

The beginning of Justin Bieber 's career can be summed up in two words: his hair. Though it's been far from an ultra-shiny helmet these days, the past few months have seen Bieber's locks return to the news cycle as he's paraded around with his fiancée and now legal wife Hailey Baldwin with a scruffy dirty blond mane and, apparently much to Baldwin's distaste , a mustache. After giving buns and ponytails a not-so-successful go—occasionally calling to mind his so-called "brother," Tony Bieber —Bieber attended to it on Tuesday night, Instagramming a photo of himself with a newly shaved head, which has already earned him the nickname " Buzztin ." But this actually isn't the first time Bieber has buzzed his head, nor the most significant change in his hairstyle history. In memoriam of his long locks, take a look back at the bouffants, dreadlocks, and man buns that have graced his head, here.