Hair Evolution

A Complete Visual History of Justin Bieber's Hair

The beginning of Justin Bieber's career can be summed up in two words: his hair. Though it's been far from an ultra-shiny helmet these days, the past few months have seen Bieber's locks return to the news cycle as he's paraded around with his fiancée and now legal wife Hailey Baldwin with a scruffy dirty blond mane and, apparently much to Baldwin's distaste, a mustache. After giving buns and ponytails a not-so-successful go—occasionally calling to mind his so-called "brother," Tony Bieber—Bieber attended to it on Tuesday night, Instagramming a photo of himself with a newly shaved head, which has already earned him the nickname "Buzztin." But this actually isn't the first time Bieber has buzzed his head, nor the most significant change in his hairstyle history. In memoriam of his long locks, take a look back at the bouffants, dreadlocks, and man buns that have graced his head, here.
Justin Bieber with a peace sign.
Getty Images
1/26

May 2009

And I was like baby, baby, baby oh...

Getty Images
2/26

December 2009

Aside from minor changes in its swoop, Bieber stayed notably consistent with his look between 2008 and 2010.

Getty Images
3/26

August 2011

For his appearance at the 2011 VMAs, Bieber offered a long-awaited glimpse at his forehead, and accessorized with glasses and Selena Gomez.

Getty Images
4/26

January 2012

A sneak peek at Bieber's future scruffiness.

Getty Images
5/26

June 2012

By 2012, Bieber seemed to have learned how to maintain his original locks: by simply slicking them back into a bouffant.

Getty Images
6/26

May 2013

The kickoff of Bieber's Believe tour in South Africa brought his bouffant to the international level.

Getty Images
7/26

January 2014

Bieber's cheery mug shot taken shortly after he was charged with drunk driving, resisting arrest and driving without a valid license featured a magnificent bouffant—perhaps because he'd just spent the night racing.

Getty Images
8/26

March 2015

Fully embracing his roast at Comedy Central, Bieber matched his hair to his monkey's. (To be clear, this is not OG Mally, Bieber's pet monkey who was infamously confiscated by the German authorities, who is still a resident of a German zoo—and still having trouble communicating with other monkeys.)

Courtesy of @justinbieber
9/26

April 2015

Posing with Nash Grier, Bieber later captioned this image simply "#Ponytails."

Getty Images
10/26

September 2015

Behold: a bleach blond Bieber.

Getty Images
11/26

October 2015

By the next month, though, he was back to his dirty blond bouffant.

Getty Images
12/26

November 2015

Who knows what's hiding under this beanie? There's certainly no shortage of possibilities.

Getty Images
13/26

January 2016

Bieber started off the new year with a bang—aka a man bun.

Getty Images
14/26

February 2016

By the next month, he'd already moved on to bleach blond, as he showcased at the Saint Laurent show.

Getty Images
15/26

March 2016

Naturally, his Purpose World Tour merited his third transformation in any months. Lest it get in his way, he slicked it back into a bun on the tour's opening night in Seattle.

Getty Images
16/26

April 2016

Yes, those are dreadlocks, and yes, Bieber wore them out in public—here at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, though regrettably on other occasions as well.

Getty Images
17/26

May 2016

By the next month, they were fully gone, though that didn't stop Bieber from making a statement while on his trip to Monaco. It was during this month that he also got a teeny face tattoo.

Getty Images
18/26

August 2017

A little over a year later, Bieber shifted over his attention to his facial hair.

Getty Images
19/26

February 2018

The next year, his regrown hair didn't exactly help him at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

20/26

May 2018

We're still waiting with baited breath to find out if or when Bieber will ever deliver on this promise.

Getty Images
21/26

August 2018

Look at those luscious locks go!

Getty Images
22/26

August 2018

Alas, they weren't that luscious for that long: Just two days later, reportedly at the behest of Hailey Baldwin, Bieber got a haircut—and a very on-trend one at that.

Getty Images
23/26

September 2018

The evidence of the haircut, though, was already gone by the next month.

Courtesy of @justinbiebercrewbackup, via @sammybiebs_
24/26

September 2018

While in Michigan this past September—a whirlwind month for Bieber's hair—he returned to the forehead-less days of his youth.

Getty Images
25/26

October 2018

Yes, that bump under his hood is no doubt a bun or a ponytail, pulled up high on his head Hailey Baldwin-style.

Courtesy of @justinbieber
26/26

October 2018

Less than a week later, Bieber took care of the bump, using his Instagram Story to share the news of his buzzcut, which has already earned him the nickname "Buzztin." It's not only already proved popular with his fans, but also puts his tiny face tat of a cross more prominently on display—an act of faith perhaps as prominent as waiting to declare himself married until god says so.

Keywords

Justin BieberHair Evolution