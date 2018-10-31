A Complete Visual History of Justin Bieber's Hair

And I was like baby, baby, baby oh...
Aside from minor changes in its swoop, Bieber stayed notably consistent with his look between 2008 and 2010.
For his appearance at the 2011 VMAs, Bieber offered a long-awaited glimpse at his forehead, and accessorized with glasses and Selena Gomez.
A sneak peek at Bieber's future scruffiness.
By 2012, Bieber seemed to have learned how to maintain his original locks: by simply slicking them back into a bouffant.
The kickoff of Bieber's Believe tour in South Africa brought his bouffant to the international level.
Bieber's cheery mug shot taken shortly after he was charged with drunk driving, resisting arrest and driving without a valid license featured a magnificent bouffant—perhaps because he'd just spent the night racing.
Fully embracing his roast at Comedy Central, Bieber matched his hair to his monkey's. (To be clear, this is not OG Mally, Bieber's pet monkey who was infamously confiscated by the German authorities, who is still a resident of a German zoo—and still having trouble communicating with other monkeys.)
Posing with Nash Grier, Bieber later captioned this image simply "#Ponytails."
Behold: a bleach blond Bieber.
By the next month, though, he was back to his dirty blond bouffant.
Who knows what's hiding under this beanie? There's certainly no shortage of possibilities.
Bieber started off the new year with a bang—aka a man bun.
By the next month, he'd already moved on to bleach blond, as he showcased at the Saint Laurent show.
Naturally, his Purpose World Tour merited his third transformation in any months. Lest it get in his way, he slicked it back into a bun on the tour's opening night in Seattle.
Yes, those are dreadlocks, and yes, Bieber wore them out in public—here at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, though regrettably on other occasions as well.
By the next month, they were fully gone, though that didn't stop Bieber from making a statement while on his trip to Monaco. It was during this month that he also got a teeny face tattoo.
A little over a year later, Bieber shifted over his attention to his facial hair.
The next year, his regrown hair didn't exactly help him at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
We're still waiting with baited breath to find out if or when Bieber will ever deliver on this promise.
Look at those luscious locks go!
Alas, they weren't that luscious for that long: Just two days later, reportedly at the behest of Hailey Baldwin, Bieber got a haircut—and a very on-trend one at that.
The evidence of the haircut, though, was already gone by the next month.
While in Michigan this past September—a whirlwind month for Bieber's hair—he returned to the forehead-less days of his youth.
Yes, that bump under his hood is no doubt a bun or a ponytail, pulled up high on his head Hailey Baldwin-style.
Less than a week later, Bieber took care of the bump, using his Instagram Story to share the news of his buzzcut, which has already earned him the nickname "Buzztin." It's not only already proved popular with his fans, but also puts his tiny face tat of a cross more prominently on display—an act of faith perhaps as prominent as waiting to declare himself married until god says so.