A Complete Visual History of Justin Bieber’s Hair

The beginning of Justin Bieber’s career can be summed up in two words: his hair. His locks have come a long way from since ultra-shiny helmet, though not exactly for the best. He’s given buns and ponytails a not-so-successful go—occasionally calling to mind his so-called brother, Tony Bieber. He’s tried out bouffants and, most tragically, dreadlocks. At this point in the 27-year-old’s career, a clear pattern has emerged: Every few months or so, Bieber can’t seem to help himself from reverting to a dirty blond mane so scruffy that his doting wife, Hailey, has started staging haircut interventions. (And, according to Bieber, forcing him to shave off his dreaded mustache.) All’s been quiet on the Bieber hair front amid the pandemic, which he’s largely spent in a beanie. But that may change as soon as this Sunday, when he performs at the 2021 Grammy Awards alongside Billie Eilish, Cardi B, and Taylor Swift. In the meantime, revisit his most notable coifs.

May 2009 And I was like baby, baby, baby, oh…

December 2009 Aside from minor changes in its swoop, Bieber stayed notably consistent with his look between 2008 and 2010.

August 2011 For his appearance at the 2011 Video Music Awards, Bieber offered a long-awaited glimpse at his forehead, and accessorized with glasses and Selena Gomez.

January 2012 A sneak peek at Bieber’s future scruffiness.

June 2012 By 2012, Bieber seemed to have learned how to maintain his original locks: by simply slicking them back into a bouffant.

May 2013 The kickoff of Bieber’s Believe tour in South Africa brought his bouffant to the international level.

January 2014 Bieber’s cheery mug shot, taken shortly after he was charged with drunk driving, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license, featured a magnificent bouffant—perhaps because he’d just spent the night racing.

March 2015 Fully embracing his roast on Comedy Central, Bieber matched his hair to his monkey’s. (To be clear, this is not OG Mally, Bieber’s pet monkey, who was infamously confiscated by the German authorities, and who is still a resident of a German zoo—and still having trouble communicating with other monkeys.)

April 2015 Posing with Nash Grier, Bieber later captioned this image simply “#Ponytails.”

September 2015 Behold: a bleached-blond Bieber.

October 2015 By the next month, though, he was back to his dirty-blond bouffant.

November 2015 Who knows what’s hiding under this beanie? The possibilities are endless.

January 2016 Bieber started off the new year with a bang—i.e., a man bun.

February 2016 By the next month, he’d already moved on to bleached blond, as he showcased at the Saint Laurent show.

March 2016 Naturally, his Purpose World Tour merited his third transformation in as many months. Lest it get in his way, he slicked it back into a bun on the tour’s opening night in Seattle.

April 2016 Yes, those are dreadlocks, and yes, Bieber wore them out in public—here at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, though regrettably on other occasions as well.

May 2016 By the next month, the dreads were fully gone, though that didn’t stop Bieber from making a statement while on his trip to Monaco. It was during this month that he also got a teeny face tattoo.

August 2017 A little over a year later, Bieber shifted his attention to his facial hair.

February 2018 The next year, his regrown hair didn’t exactly help him at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

May 2018 We’re still waiting with bated breath to find out if or when Bieber will deliver on this promise.

August 2018 Look at those luscious locks go!

August 2018 Alas, they weren’t that luscious for that long: Just two days later, reportedly at the behest of Hailey Baldwin, Bieber got a haircut—and a very on-trend one at that.

September 2018 The evidence of the haircut, though, was already gone by the next month.

September 2018 While in Michigan that September—a whirlwind month for Bieber’s hair—he returned to the forehead-less days of his youth.

October 2018 Yes, that bump under his hood is no doubt a bun or a ponytail, pulled up high on his head, Hailey Baldwin–style.

October 2018 Less than a week later, Bieber took care of the bump, using his Instagram Story to share the news of his buzz cut, which quickly earned him the nickname Buzztin. It also put his tiny face tat of a cross more prominently on display—an act of faith perhaps as prominent as his and Hailey’s commitment to waiting until marriage to have sex.

May 2019 Courtesy of @justinbieber Save for the presence of Hailey and quite a few more tattoos, you’d be forgiven for thinking this photo dates several years back. In May 2019—yet another banner year of hair changes for Bieber—he threw things back to his original sleek, neatly combed, and naturally colored mop.

October 2019 Courtesy of @haileybieber Periods of scruff soon followed, but Bieber once again managed to clean things up for his (second) wedding to Hailey in the following months.

January 2020 Courtesy of @justinbieber It’s no surprise that Bieber kicked off the new year in a pair of Drew House pajamas, but his peroxide pixie was definitely an unexpected touch.

February 2020 Courtesy of @justinbieber Our thoughts and prayers go out to Hailey. Even she (reportedly) “can’t stand” Bieber’s mustache, which unfortunately made a comeback. (Bieber even put it at the center of his “Intentions” art.) Hailey has yet to publicly condemn it, but according to People‘s mysterious source, that might be for the best: “The more people want him to shave it off, the more he wants to keep it. It’s staying for now. It’s making him feel like a rebel and he likes it!” Thankfully, Hailey has previously prevailed in getting him to shave it off.

February 2020 Photo by Pierre Suu via Getty Images It was a big month for Bieber’s head. At least the Guy Fieri vibes (sort of) distract from the mustache.

September 2020 Photo by Rachpoot/Mega via Getty Images And then, seemingly out of nowhere, Bieber’s hair looked healthier than it had in years. Perhaps he discovered biotin?