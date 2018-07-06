Justin Bieber has been showing a much sunnier disposition lately, and that's in part due to Hailey Baldwin . Over the past month, the on-again couple have been flaunting their PDA while taking the streets of New York City. All the while, Bieber has been granting more of his time to the fans he comes across. Back in June, he did so in Brooklyn's Domino Park, where he hung with some of his younger fans, and, yesterday, he did so once again in Brooklyn while on a date with Baldwin.

As the pair were walking around the borough, some fans noticed that he had ditched the mustache he was recently seen sporting. As it turns out, Baldwin played a role in that change. “We were all excited he shaved his mustache," one fan who was there later tweeted, "and he said ‘yeah Hailey made me shave it off, well not made me but you know haha.'”

Afterwards, another fan who was also in attendance, confirmed the same on Twitter, writing, “Ok i just found out that yes it’s true Hailey did make him shave the mustache but he tried to deny that she did lmao,” later clarifying, “He didn’t wanna make it seem like Hailey really made him do it but I mean we all knew lol.”

Bieber and Baldwin were first romantically linked in 2016, during a hiatus in between his relationships with Selena Gomez. This past May, Baldwin opened up about her and Bieber's relationship — noting that they were just friends — saying, “I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time, that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on.” Clearly, they've now moved past that weirdness — and onto making sound grooming decisions.