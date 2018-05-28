Remember, for a brief moment in 2016, when Justin Bieber dated Hailey Baldwin in between relationships with Selena Gomez ? Well, rest assured, they’re totally fine now, all good, just pals and it’s not weird at all. In a new interview with The Times , Baldwin opened up about dating in the public eye (not great, as it happens) and discussed her short relationship with the pop star.

“I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time, that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19,” she said . (And maybe when you’re 21, too? Is that what's going on with Shawn Mendes before our very eyes ?) After they broke up, though, they “went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” she added. “We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on.”

But now, according to Baldwin, not only are they on speaking terms again, they have “moved past” the weirdness. “We just work much better as friends,” she said, describing their relationship as “a very mature situation.” Nothing sounds as convincing as someone who goes out of their way to assure you that everything is fine, just fine.

By contrast, Selena Gomez and Bieber, who split up once again, are very much not on speaking terms, according to an anonymous source consulted by E! . They “aren’t in contact ,” the source said. Gomez was apparently not too pleased that, after she started dating Bieber again, he spoke with Baldwin on the phone. But now that she’s split up with Bieber, Gomez’s relationship with her mother, who was a vocal non-supporter of their relationship, is "mended," according to the same source—so everything is in its right place, really.

Related: A Photographic Guide to All the Women Justin Bieber Has Dated Over the Years