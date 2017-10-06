Relationship Evolution

A Photographic Guide to All the Famous Women Justin Bieber Has Been Spotted Out with Over the Years

Though 2017 has been a remarkably tough time for celebrity romances, it seems we are entering the fall season with love in the air. Case in point: Justin Bieber, who is reportedly in the early stages of a new relationship with actress Paola Paulin. Paulin, who was seen attending Bieber's church with the reformed bad boy-turned-man of god—is perhaps best known for her role on the HBO series Ballers. While she may be Bieber's latest famous fling, she is hardly the first fellow celebrity that the singer has been spotted out and about with. Most notably, the 23-year-old had a serious on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez from 2010 to 2016. He's also been spotted out with It girls Hailey Baldwin and Sofia Richie, as well as linked to a trio of Kardashian-Jenners: Kendall, Kylie, and Kourtney. As he enters a new relationship, we look back at all the women who have reportedly come before.
Jason Merritt/WireImage
Circa 2010, Bieber was rumored to be dating musician Jessica Jarrell, whom he was touring with at the time. The pair were seen embracing on the red carpet at a Hollywood event that year.

Bieber made his relationship with Selena Gomez public in 2011, when the pair arrived hand-in-hand to the 2011 Vanity Fair Party wearing coordinating ensembles.

The pair stayed together on-and-off for five years, frequently appearing at awards shows and basketball games together, before breaking up (for good?) in 2016.

During one of those breaks with Gomez, Bieber performed at the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where he was spotted flirting with models Barbara Palvin and Miranda Kerr.

The singer was also spotted around town with YouTube and Instagram star Chantel Jeffries, including at a 2014 Ciroc party hosted by Diddy.

Bieber has been linked to both Kendall and Kylie Jenner countless times; both sisters made an appearance at the "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" Los Angeles premiere in 2011.

Shanina Shaik and the singer were linked together in 2015 when they attended a party in Las Vegas together, as well as Coachella just days later.

Of all the rumors of Kendall and Kylie, the one that ended up being most persistent was their older half-sister, Kourtney. The mother of three was often spotted out with the singer in 2015, including at his Comedy Central Roast.

At the taping of the show, Bieber was seen coming over to greet Kardashian, who was attending alongside Kendall.

A few years before being romantically linked to Bieber, Hailey Baldwin attended the New York premiere of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never back in 2011.

Four years later, the pair were often spotted out and about together. It was rumored that the two dated seriously circa 2016.

Last year, Bieber was spotted out with another famous scion: Sofia Richie, daughter of Lionel Richie and half-sister of Nicole Richie.

The pair were spotted shopping in Tokyo by paparazzi, but would soon break up just weeks later.

