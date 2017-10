Though 2017 has been a remarkably tough time for celebrity romances, it seems we are entering the fall season with love in the air. Case in point: Justin Bieber, who is reportedly in the early stages of a new relationship with actress Paola Paulin . Paulin, who was seen attending Bieber's church with the reformed bad boy-turned-man of god —is perhaps best known for her role on the HBO series Ballers. While she may be Bieber's latest famous fling, she is hardly the first fellow celebrity that the singer has been spotted out and about with. Most notably, the 23-year-old had a serious on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez from 2010 to 2016. He's also been spotted out with It girls Hailey Baldwin and Sofia Richie, as well as linked to a trio of Kardashian-Jenners: Kendall, Kylie, and Kourtney. As he enters a new relationship, we look back at all the women who have reportedly come before.