Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez May Have Broken Up for Good This Time

It may be time to finally start mourning Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez 's era-defining romance. After a torrent of updates on their on-again, off-again relationship , it appears that the couple may have broken up for good.

Despite the fact that they've been reportedly taking time to work on themselves, in the wake of Gomez's breakup from the Weeknd, self-improvement isn't enough to mend their relationship, apparently. At least according to the latest gossip. "Selena realized even though he's made some positive improvements, they just aren't a perfect match right now," a source told E! News , adding that they aren't talking at the moment.

That explains why Bieber has been spotted spending his time with another savvy Instagram user, a former Miss Alabama Teen USA turned model and influencer named Baskin Champion . The pair were seen together over the weekend when Champion showed up to Bieber's home to hang and, a few days earlier, at the Los Angeles premiere of Midnight Sun . (Champion's sister is currently dating the film's star, Patrick Schwarzenegger.) According to a source at E! News, however, Selena doesn't have anything to worry about.

"Justin was introduced to Baskin through his friend group and they have only hung out a few times," the source said. "He has definitely been liking her company, but to say they are dating is a huge stretch. Justin isn't trying to be serious with anyone but Selena."

Whether or not Gomez wants to be with Bieber is a different story, however. While no one knows what Gomez is thinking outside of Gomez, the singer and actress shared her feelings on romance in a subtle last fall, telling Billboard , “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

Right now, the relationship Gomez seems most focused on is the one with herself. Last week, she opened up about how she stays confident and blocks out the noise, on Instagram, where she shared a reference to Naomi Wolf's feminist manifesto The Beauty Myth . "The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society's impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone," she wrote. "Wind in her sails. 🌈💜"

